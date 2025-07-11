FredNats Bounce back with 5-3 Win at Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Fredericksburg Nationals (12-7, 42-42) responded to their Thursday loss by winning 5-3 on Friday night against the Carolina Mudcats (11-7, 47-35) at Five County Stadium.

After two dormant innings from both teams, the FredNats pounced first in the third to take a 1-0 lead. Kevin Bazzell raced around third to score on a Cristhian Vaquero single and a Carolina error.

Then, in the fourth inning, Fredericksburg added two more. After Nate Rombach and Jorgelys Mota reached to start the inning, Roismar Quintana rifled a double down the right field line to score both. Quintana's two RBI extended the FredNat lead to 3-0.

That's when the Mudcats finally got to FredNat starter Bryan Polanco. With two outs and two runners on, Gery Holguin reached on an error by Luke Dickerson at shortstop. Tyler Rodriguez came in to score and cut the lead to 3-1.

The FredNats struck back in the fifth, not slowing down in the middle innings of the game. Rombach drilled a double off of the wall in left field to plate Nate Ochoa and came in to score himself when Mota reached on a single and an error.

Polanco gave up another run in the fifth inning, but calmed the seas after that, finishing five. Angel Roman and Johan Otanez combined for four one-run innings out of the Fredericksburg bullpen to lock down the 5-3 victory.

Polanco (5-6) got the win, as Jayden Dubanewicz (3-1) got the loss and Otanez (1) earned the save. The FredNats took a 3-1 series lead and will go for a series win with Brayan Romero on the mound Saturday in a 5:00 start.







