Shorebirds Edged by Woodpeckers in Back-And-Forth Game
July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (33-52, 6-13) were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (44-40, 8-10) in a back-and-forth affair on Friday by a final score of 8-6.
Colin Tuft spotted Delmarva an early lead with a two-run single with the bases loaded in the top of the second, making it 2-0 Shorebirds.
That lead was short-lived as the Woodpeckers took the lead with a grand slam in the bottom half of the frame by Wilton Lara, putting Delmarva behind 4-2.
The Shorebirds quickly answered in the top of the third when Yasil Bucce brought Delmarva within one on an RBI triple to score Nate George. Moments later, Raylin Ramos scored Bucce with a single to tie the game at four apiece.
In the fourth, Delmarva took the lead on a two-out, RBI single by Nate George as Elis Cuevas touched home to make it 5-4 in favor of the Shorebirds.
The Woodpeckers responded with an RBI single by Wilton Lara in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at five, giving Lara five RBIs for the game.
Fayetteville broke the tie and took their largest lead by scoring three runs in the fifth, using an RBI groundout by Jancel Villarroel, a wild pitch, and a balk with a runner at third to give them an 8-5 edge.
Delmarva fought back in the ninth inning by loading the bases with nobody out. Nate George cut the lead to 8-6 with an RBI groundout as Colin Tuft scored. However, Anthony Cruz retired the next two batters to keep the tying run at second base, helping Fayetteville even the series at two as they won 8-6.
Abel Mercedes (2-0) earned the win for Fayetteville, while Sayer Diederich (0-1) took the loss for Delmarva. Anthony Cruz (1) secured the save.
The Shorebirds try to re-take the series lead on Saturday with Chase Allsup taking the mound against Twine Palmer for Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
