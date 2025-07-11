Fredericksburg Turns Back Mudcats

July 11, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats committed four errors leading to four unearned runs which allowed the Fredericksburg Nationals to secure a 5-3 victory on night at Five County Stadium.

Fredericksburg (12-7 // 42-42) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Jayden Dubanewicz (L, 3-1) in the third inning when Kevin Bazzell reached on a fielder's choice and scored two batters later, on a single and fielding error for an early Nationals advantage.

In the fourth inning, Rosimar Quintanta delivered a two-run double down the right field line to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Carolina (11-7 // 47-35) got on the board in the last of the fourth inning when Gery Holguin rolled a groundball to shortstop that was misplayed and allowed Tyler Rodriguez to score and cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Nationals wasted little time answering, as they struck for two more runs on an error and Nate Rombach double in the fifth for the 5-1 lead.

Bryan Polanco (W, 5-6) would not need any more insurance as he allowed just one earned run over five innings of work to earn the win.

Eric Martinez came up clutch for Carolina with his second home run of the season to and later, doubling and scoring on a Luis Pena single for the 5-3 final margin.

Johan Otanez (S, 1) worked the final two innings to slam the door shut and lift the Nationals to victory.

The series continues Saturday afternoon with first pitch slated for 5:00 P.M. Carolina sends RHP Bryce Meccage (0-3, 4.65) to the mound while Fredericksburg counters with RHP Brayan Romero (1-2, 7.52).

