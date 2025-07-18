Mudcats Open Second Half with Shutout Victory

July 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, M.D. - The Carolina Mudcats emerged from the All-Star break on Friday night at Perdue Stadium and picked up right where they left off, defeating the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-0.

After a pitcher's duel kept the game scoreless through five innings, Carolina (13-7 // 49-35) struck in the sixth when Eric Bitonti laced a two-run double to right field which plated Josh Adamczewski and Luis Pena and gave the Mudcats to a 2-0 lead.

That was plenty of run support for Travis Smith (W, 3-4) who worked five shutout innings with five strikeouts and allowed just one walk to secure his third consecutive victory.

The Mudcats made it 3-0 in the seventh inning Jesus Made lined a RBI single to widen the margin.

Michael Caldon (L, 2-2) permitted three runs over four innings of work out of the Shorebirds bullpen and was tacked with the loss.

Delmarva (7-15 // 34-54) managed just three hits against in the game and stranded four men on base.

Anfrenny Reyes (S, 4) recorded the final four outs of the game to slam the door on the 3-0 victory for the Mudcats.

The series continues Saturday night at 7:05 P.M. when Carolina sends LHP Wande Torres (1-6, 5.82) to the mound while Delmarva counters with LHP Carson Dorsey (0-1, 16.88).

