Hickory Falls to Charleston 7-1
July 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - A decisive four-run seventh inning for the Charleston RiverDogs was enough to claim a 7-1 win at LP Frans Stadium on Friday night.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Hickory Crawdads were never able to get dialed in against starter Ryan Andrade, who claimed his Carolina League leading 8th win of the year. The Rhode Island native surrendered one unearned run in five frames for the RiverDogs (11-9,46-40) trimming his already stingy 2.76 ERA to an even more impressive 2.59 mark.
For Hickory, Wady Mendez was the only player to collect an extra-base hit, as the recently surging Hickory offense was quieted.
Garrett Horn suffered the loss for Hickory (16-6, 49-38), dropping his record to 0-2 on the year.
Tomorrow, David Hagaman gets the start for Hickory, as the right-hander opposes Charleston starter Andres Galan at 7pm.
