Pelicans No-Hit GreenJackets, Take Series Opener 3-0

July 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 3-0 in no-hit fashion on Tuesday at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (15-6, 40-45) opened the scoring in the first inning when Owen Ayers launched a three-run inside-the-park home run to right-center field, plating Ty Southisene and Alexey Lumpuy to give the Pelicans a 3-0 lead.

The Augusta GreenJackets (8-13, 44-42) failed to record a hit, managing only one walk while striking out 13 times, unable to plate a run against the Pelicans' dominant pitching.

Jostin Florentino (2-2) earned the win for the Pelicans, hurling 6.0 hitless innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. Kevin Camacho secured his first save, tossing 3.0 hitless innings with four strikeouts to record the fifth nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history.

Augusta's Jeremy Reyes (1-5) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits over 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts. After allowing three runs on three hits in the first inning, the righty retired 17 straight.

Ayers led the Pelicans, going 1-for-3 with three runs driven in, while Lumpuy went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Christian Olivo added a double, and Angel Cepeda and Southisene each contributed a hit. The Pelicans went 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position, leaving one runner on base, while the GreenJackets left two. A fielding error by Cepeda in the fifth and a first inning walk produced the only baserunners for Augusta.

The Pelicans continue a three-game series against the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) on Saturday, July 19th at 6:05 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (2-0, 0.86) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Rayven Antonio (6-2, 2.43) for Augusta.







