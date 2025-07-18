Fireflies Hold 'Ballers Scoreless for 8, But Lose 1-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies pitching staff kept Kannapolis off the scoreboard for the first eight innings, but the bats couldn't get on the board and The Fireflies lost 1-0 to The Cannon Ballers Friday night at Segra Park.

Ronny Hernnadez clubbed a lead-off homer in the top of the ninth to break the scoreless tie. After giving up the knock, Fraynel Nova (L, 1-3) set down the Cannon Ballers in order, but the damage was done and the Fireflies lost their second 1-0 game of the month. The last 1-0 loss came against the Augusta GreenJackets July 3 at SRP Park.

David Shields worked another scoreless outing for Columbia in the no-decision. The lefty spun four one-hit innings with three strikeouts. Shields now has a 2.21 ERA in his first 11 starts spanning 40.2 innings for Columbia.

After that Julio Rosario picked up right where Shields left off. The righty fired 2.2 scoreless innings before handing the ball to Yenfri Sosa. Sosa worked 1.1 scoreless innings and stranded his inherited runner to close out the seventh inning.

Kannapolis got a strong start from Justin Sinibaldi. The southpaw went six scoreless innings. He held Columbia to three hits and had five strikeouts before the Cannon Ballers went to the bullpen. After that, Joseph Yabbour, Jake Curtis (W, 2-1) and Hale Sims (S, 3) all worked one scoreless inning to preserve the shutout. It's the ninth time Columbia has been shutout this season.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 6:50 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-2, 9.82 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Luis Reyes (4-7, 4.39 ERA).

Tomorrow night is Peanuts Night at Segra Park with a special appearance from Snoopy! The team will wear special Charlie Brown jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit The South Carolina Department of Social Services. We'll also have a fireworks show after the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

