Three Late Runs Prove Too Little, Too Late in Friday Night Loss to Fayetteville

July 18, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (34-52, 8-14) returned to Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark for the first time in 19 days but dropped the series opener to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-42, 10-11), 6-4, on Friday night.

The Red Sox came home after two weeks on the road and a five-day break for the MLB All-Star festivities. However, the return was spoiled early by Fayetteville's offense, which struck first in the top of the first inning.

Back-to-back walks to Max Holy and Jancel Villarroel gave Woodpeckers cleanup man Alberto Hernandez a prime opportunity. Despite falling behind 0-2 in the count, Hernandez ripped a line drive double into right field to score Holy and give Fayetteville a 1-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers added another run later in the fourth frame thanks to a miscue from the Red Sox defense. Wilton Lara scored on a double-error play involving a bobbled catch by right fielder Justin Gonzales and an errant throw home from Yohander Linarez at third, extending the lead to 2-0.

Salem starter Devin Futrell lasted 3.2 innings, allowing just three hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out one and walking two. He was handed the loss in his return to the hill.

The Red Sox responded with a run in the fourth. After Justin Gonzales led off the first with a double, Fayetteville starter Luis Rodriguez retired 10 consecutive batters until catcher Andruw Musett came to the plate. Musett, who had struggled on the recent road trip with just seven hits in 10 games, broke through by clobbering a 1-1 fastball off the left-field scoreboard for a solo home run to make it 2-1.

That would be the only blemish against Rodriguez, who earned the win after matching a season-high 5.2 innings pitched. He allowed five hits and struck out five.

Fayetteville padded its lead with single runs in the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth innings, keeping the pressure on Salem's bullpen. Calvin Bickerstaff and P.J. Labriola combined to toss 5.1 innings of relief, allowing four runs, two of them earned.

Trailing 6-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth, Salem looked for a late rally.

With only six hits through eight innings, the Red Sox had struggled to figure out Woodpeckers relievers Abel Mercedes and Cam Brown. But in his second inning of work, Brown ran into trouble.

Kleyver Salazar opened the frame with a single to right, his second hit of the night. Starlyn Nunez followed by lacing an RBI triple down the right-field line, cutting the deficit to 6-2. Natanael Yuten then reached on an error, bringing in another run to make it 6-3. Linarez added a single of his own, pushing pinch runner Yosander Asencio to second.

With the tying run at the plate, No. 13 Red Sox prospect Justin Gonzales stepped in. Gonzales struck out swinging, but Yoeilin Cespedes kept the momentum going with a single to load the bases.

Musett, already with a homer under his belt, grounded a single into left field for his second RBI of the game. Linarez, hustling home from second, was gunned down at the plate by a strong throw from left fielder Reylin Perez, securing the second out.

With two outs and the tying run on first, the rally fizzled. The Red Sox left the bases loaded, falling just short in a 6-4 loss.

Despite outhitting Fayetteville 11-10, the Red Sox committed six errors, a season-high, which proved costly in the loss. Salem drops to six games under .500 in the second half.

The Red Sox will aim to bounce back and even the series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with right-hander Luis Cohen set to take the mound for Salem.







