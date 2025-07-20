Salem Sweeps Sunday Doubleheader, Wins First Series in 11 Weeks

July 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (36-52, 10-14) swept a Sunday doubleheader against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (46-43, 10-13) at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The two wins clinched the weekend series and marked Salem's first series victory in 11 weeks.

Having lost or split their previous 10 series dating back to May 4, the Red Sox entered Sunday's twin bill trailing the series 1-0. A suspended game and a seven-inning matchup were on the agenda.

Salem opened the first game already leading 5-2 in the top of the second, with runners on second and third and two outs. The night before, a five-run first inning gave the Sox a 5-0 advantage, sparked by three walks, a catcher's interference, a sacrifice fly from Frederik Jimenez, and a big two-run homer by Yosander Asencio.

Fayetteville responded with a Jason Schiavone RBI groundout and a Waner Luciano RBI double to close the gap to 5-2 before rain suspended play Saturday night after just 38 minutes.

The game resumed at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Original starters Luis Cohen (Salem) and Raimy Rodriguez (Fayetteville) did not return; instead, Griffin Kilander and Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia, making an MLB rehab assignment, took over the pitching duties.

Once action resumed, Max Holy drew a two-out walk and Jancel Villarroel ripped a two-RBI double to left field. Salems lead remained, but Fayetteville punched back with four hits and four runs in the second inning to bring the game within one.

In the sixth, Schiavone tied the game 5-5 with a solo home run off the right-field scoreboard. The stalemate held through the ninth, forcing extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Villarroel started at second as the placed runner. Alberto Hernandez advanced him to third with a sacrifice bunt. With the infield in, Esmi Valencia hit a soft grounder to shortstop Starlyn Nunez, who fired home. Villarroel slid under the tag to give Fayetteville its first lead at 6-5 in the tenth.

Facing dominant reliever Ryan Smith, the Sox were down to their final out. After two flyouts, Yosander Asencio worked a walk to put the winning run on. Karim Ayubi followed, down to his final strike, and laced an offspeed pitch into right-center to score Jimenez and tie the game 6-6.

Fraymi De Leon, hitless on the day, was due up. Manager Ozzie Chavez made the call for left-handed pinch-hitter Natanael Yuten, who already had one walk-off hit this season. After a called strike, Yuten flared the next pitch into right field. Asencio was waved home and scored standing up.

Walk-off No. 2 of the year for Yuten.

"I was trying to focus on making good contact," Yuten said postgame. "I try to stay calm and recall what I've worked on in practice. That helps me stay ready in those big moments."

Eybersson Polanco earned the win with two innings allowing one unearned run. Smith took the loss, despite allowing just one earned run over 2.2 innings.

With the series now even, Game 3 began just 35 minutes later.

Yhoiker Fajardo made his fifth start of the season, facing Astros No. 26 prospect Parker Smith. Fayetteville scored first in the second on a balk that brought home Valencia.

Salem tied the game in the fourth thanks to consecutive singles by Endy Azocar, Jimenez, and Yuten. Both starters exited after four innings, Fajardo allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts, Smith surrendering one run on six hits with two strikeouts.

In the fifth, reliever Nathanael Cruz ran into trouble. Luciano singled home a run, and Villarroel added an RBI groundout to make it 3-1 Woodpeckers. Villarroel went 6-for-12 with four RBIs over the series.

But the Sox battled back against reliever Leomar Rosario. After two quick outs, Nunez singled, setting the stage for Red Sox No. 6 prospect Yoeilin Cespedes. Cespedes crushed a pitch over the left field wall for his sixth home run of the year, tying the game 3-3. He went 2-for-3 in both games, with two runs, an RBI, and the homer.

Andruw Musett then walked, advanced to second on a balk, to third on a wild pitch, and scored on another wild pitch, giving Salem a newfound 4-3 lead.

In the sixth, Asencio added an insurance run with an RBI single to center. Jay Allmer came on in the seventh and worked a perfect 1-2-3 frame to earn his second save of the season.

Salem won the nightcap 5-3, completing the doubleheader sweep, just their second of the season.

Cruz earned the win in Game 2, while Rosario was tagged with the loss.

The 77-day series drought was over. Salem snapped the streak in dramatic fashion with two come-from-behind wins, a pinch-hit walk-off, and 17 innings of resilient baseball.

"It's extremely important moving forward that we had these victories today," Yuten said. "We're all really excited. It was a big series win for the players and staff."

The Sox now look to carry that momentum into a six-game home series against the Charleston RiverDogs, beginning Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. on Super Splash Day







Carolina League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.