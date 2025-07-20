Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.20 vs Kannapolis

The Fireflies close out their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-1, 3.60 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with LHP Kaleb Sophy (0-2, 4.54 ERA).

Tonight is Kid's Club Takeover at Segra Park. Members of the kids club can take part in all the games on the field and enjoy other special bonuses. After the game, all kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll host a full-team autograph session. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIVE-RUN NINTH UPENDS FIREFLIES: The Columbia Fireflies got some timely offense to tie the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies surrrendered five in the ninth to lose 8-3 at Segra Park Saturday night. After Yeri Perez (L, 3-3) struck out the first two batters in the inning, he hit Caleb Bonemer with a pitch and the Fireflies went to Elvis Novas in the bullpen. Novas allowed a single to George Wolkow and then the Fireflies intentionally walked Ronny Hernandez to load the bases with a pair of outs. Mikey Kane laced a double down the left field line to put Kannapolis on top 6-3. After that, a fielding error in left allowed Kane to come around from second and then Abraham Nunez got a single to bring the Cannon Ballers lead to 8-3 prior to the end of the ninth inning.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (2nd, 2.31), strikeouts (8th, 71), innings pitched (5th, 74.0), opposing average (1st, .188) and WHIP (1st, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

NO FIREWORKS THIS JULY: The Fireflies pitching staff has started the month of July at a scorching pace. The club is 5-8, but has a 2.47 ERA, which is the second-best mark in Minor League Baseball since July 1. During the run, the Fireflies have 101 strikeouts over 113 innings to pair with a 1.19 WHIP. The Springfield Cardinals have the best ERA in that stretch. They have a 2.43 mark in 14 games where the team sports a 13-1 record.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 58 runs heading into the All-Star Break.

RICARDO'S REACHING: Yandel Ricardo is currently riding a nine-game on-base streak, which is the longest of his Carolina League career and is tied with Asbel Gonzalez for the Fireflies longest-active on-base streak this season. Ricardo is 9-38 on the stretch with a .275 on-base percentage and seven RBI.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has been eating innings pitched since the start of June (27.2). He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP. He's also been piling up the strikeouts. Wyatt has 27 strikeouts compared to only six walks since June 1. His last outing July 3 was the only outing of less than four innings that Wyatt has tossed since the start of June.







