Pelicans Plate Season-High 14 Runs, Sweep GreenJackets

July 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans shortstop Ty Southisene readies a throw

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Augusta GreenJackets 14-2 on Sunday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (17-6, 42-45) opened the scoring in the first inning when Jose Escobar grounded out to plate Ty Southisene, giving the Pelicans a 1-0 lead.

Southisene doubled to drive in Christian Olivo, and Escobar hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Southisene in the third inning, pushing the Pelicans' lead to 3-0.

Eric Hartman stole second and scored on throwing errors by Dilan Granadillo and Alexey Lumpuy, followed by Juan Mateo singling to plate Owen Carey in the sixth inning, cutting the Augusta GreenJackets' (10-14, 44-44) deficit to 3-2.

The Pelicans erupted for 11 runs in the seventh inning, capitalizing on passed balls, wild pitches, and timely hits. A passed ball and a wild pitch plated Eli Lovich and Angel Cepeda. Lumpuy singled to drive in Derik Alcantara and Olivo, Ayers doubled to bring home Southisene and Lumpuy, and Lovich singled to plate Escobar. Two more passed balls and wild pitches, along with a hit-by-pitch, brought home Ayers, Lovich, Alcantara, and Granadillo, finalizing the score at 14-2.

Thomas Mangus (1-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, while Alfredo Romero, Luis A. Reyes, Landon Ginn, Brayden Spears, and Luis Martinez-Gomez combined for 6.0 innings, allowing two runs.

Augusta's Owen Hackman took the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits over 6.0 innings, with Samuel Mejia and Jackson Dannelley allowing 10 runs combined in relief.

Southisene led the Pelicans, going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs, and three runs scored, while Ayers went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Lumpuy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Lovich and Cepeda each added a hit. The Pelicans went 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving five runners on base, while the GreenJackets went 1-for-7, leaving six.

The Pelicans begin a three-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Tuesday, July 22nd at 7:05 E.T. Starters have not been announced for either team.

