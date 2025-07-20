Mendez Slugs Go-Ahead Homer in Victory

July 20, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads outfielder Wady Mendez

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads used a five-run sixth inning on Sunday to defeat the Charleston RiverDogs 7-5 at LP Frans Stadium.

Hickory, losers of their last three contests, watched the RiverDogs jump out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning.

The Crawdads scored their first run of the contest in the third inning, as Juan Sulbaran scored on a groundout from Hector Osorio, trimming the Charleston lead to 3-1.

The RiverDogs would add to their lead in the middle frames, scoring single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Jacob Kmatz was poised to take the win for Charleston on Sunday, as the right-hander worked through five frames, allowing the lone run.

However, in the sixth inning, the Crawdads interrupted the RiverDogs plans for a sweep, scoring five times off Kmatz.

The frame begins with consecutive singles from Antonis Macias and Hector Osorio, immediately prompting a chance for Hickory to cut into the lead.

Luis Marquez followed with a bunt single, loading the bases for Beycker Barroso. Barroso grounded into a run-scoring fielder's choice to get Hickory back to within three runs at 5-2.

Erick Alvarez doubled to left center field, giving the Crawdads a more manageable 5-3 deficit, as Marcos Torres stepped to the plate with Barroso at third.

Torres would plate Barroso with a sacrifice fly, trimming the lead to 5-4.

With two down, Wady Mendez needed only a single to level the game at 5-5. However, the centerfielder was not interested in a stalemate, as he launched a two-run homer to right, putting the Crawdads up for good at 6-5.

Aneudis Mejia, who relieved starter Ismael Agreda, handed the ball to Enrique Segura after his club took the 6-5 lead.

Segura pitched a clean seventh, as Hickory (50-39,17-7) tacked on an insurance run in the bottom half of the frame, stretching their lead to 7-5.

Michael Trausch pitched a pair of scoreless innings to salvage a win in the series from Charleston, who claimed the first two games of the set by scores of 7-1 and 6-4.

Mejia (3-5) picked up his third win for Hickory, as Trausch claimed his first save.

