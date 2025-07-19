Marquez Homers, 'Dads Fall in Extras

July 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC- A two-run single from Ricardo Gonzalez in the tenth inning put the Charleston RiverDogs up for good Saturday, claiming a 6-4 win at LP Frans Stadium against the Hickory Crawdads.

Charleston was able to take advantage of an uncharacteristically tough game from Hickory, as the 'Dads surrendered five errors and six walks in critical moments throughout the night. Only two of the River Dogs six runs were earned, making things increasingly difficult for a club that had gone into the All-Star break winners in nine of their last eleven contests.

After falling behind early, Hickory would surge ahead in the third inning, as Maxton Martin, Hector Osorio and Ben Hartl produced run-scoring plays to give Hickory a 3-2 lead.

In the fourth, Luis Marquez lifted a homer to left field to give the Docks a 4-2 advantage. The clout for Marquez was his first of the year, giving a typically steady-handed bullpen an early insurance run.

However, Charleston retaliated with a pair of runs in the fifth to level the score at 4-4.

On this night, Hickory's offense would have no rebuttal.

The Crawdads faced an equally stalwart bullpen this evening, as the RiverDogs bullpen kept Hickory (49-39, 16-7) off the board for the final six frames, allowing just two hits in that span.

In the tenth, Charleston would get the decisive runs from Gonzalez, who battled through a two-strike deficit to single to centerfield, scoring Xavier Gillen and Narciso Polanco.

The lead would allow eventual winning pitcher Jonathan Rusell the opportunity to turn the ball over to Kaleb Corbett, who closed out the tenth to earn his second save of the year.

Antonis Macias collected a pair of knocks in the game, scoring a run in the game. Osorio's triple and Hartl's single were the only run-scoring hits for Hickory.

William Privette took the loss for Hickory, falling to 2-3 on the season.

The loss for Hickory, combined with a Myrtle Beach thumping of Augusta, puts the Pelicans back in first place by a half-game over the Crawdads.

Ismael Agreda gets the ball for Hickory, going opposite of Jacob Kmatz for Charleston. First pitch time is set for 2pm.







