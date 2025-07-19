Gonzalez Leads RiverDogs to Extra Innings Win

July 19, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - RiverDogs shortstop Ricardo Gonzalez drove in four runs, including a 10th inning two-RBI single, to push Charleston to a 6-4 win over Hickory on Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The extra innings win brings the RiverDogs (12-9 in the second half, 47-40 overall) within 3.5 games of first place in the second half.

Charleston took an early lead, scoring twice in the second inning. Yirer Garcia broke the seal with an RBI groundout, and Jose Perez followed by driving in Gonzalez on a fielder's choice.

The lead was erased in the bottom of the third inning. After a sacrifice fly, Hector Osorio tied the game with an RBI triple and Ben Hartl put Hickory in front 3-2 with an RBI single.

The Crawdads expanded the lead to 4-2 thanks to a Luis Marquez solo home run off RiverDogs starter Andres Galan - his first homer allowed since May 23, his Single-A debut.

Gonzalez began to put his stamp on the contest in the top of the fifth inning, as he drove in Theo Gillen and Narciso Polanco on an RBI single to knot the game at four.

Galan exited following five innings, and his bullpen backed him up. Andy Rodriguez fired two shutout innings, setting up Jonathan Russell for the eighth and ninth.

In the ninth, Russell walked the leadoff man Wady Mendez, and a wild pitch put the winning run in scoring position with no outs. However, Russell clutched up, inducing an inning-ending double play after another walk to push the game to extras.

In the top of the 10th, Gonzalez poked a two-out, two-RBI single up the middle for the eventual game-winning hit.

Kaleb Corbett earned the save in the bottom of the inning, stranding the Crawdads' placed runner on third base to end the contest.

The RiverDogs, now winners of five of their last six games, will play for a three-game sweep Sunday at 2 pm. Charleston continues their nine-game road trip in Salem on Tuesday.







