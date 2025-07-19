Shorebirds Edged by Mudcats in Back-And-Forth Game

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (34-55, 7-16) were defeated by the Carolina Mudcats (50-35, 14-7) on Saturday by a final score of 3-2.

The Mudcats took an early 1-0 lead on a two-out, RBI single by Luis Peña in the first inning as Braylin Payne scored.

Delmarva tied the game in the bottom of the third when Yasmil Bucce drove in Nate George with an RBI groundout.

The Shorebirds took their first lead of the series in the fifth inning when Bucce drove in his second run of the night with a two-out single, as Maikol Hernandez scored, making it 2-1 Delmarva.

The back-and-forth game continued in the seventh as the Mudcats tied it with a run-scoring single from Tyler Rodriguez, scoring Jose Anderson from third to even the game at two.

In the eighth, Jesús Made put the Mudcats back in front with an RBI single as Braylon Payne touched home to make it 3-2.

The Shorebirds' offense was unable to manufacture the tying run in the last two innings and would fall to the Mudcats by a 3-2 final.

Bjorn Johnson (8-2) was the winning relief pitcher, while Jack Crowder (1-5) took the loss for Delmarva. Jose Nova (1) earned the save.

Delmarva concludes their three-game series with Carolina on Sunday evening, with Chase Allsup taking the mound against Bryce Meccage. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.







