Lynchburg Rallies to Steal Series Opener from Delmarva

July 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (34-57, 7-18) fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats (51-39, 10-14) on Tuesday night by a final score of 8-5.

The Shorebirds took an early lead by scoring twice in the second inning, with an RBI triple from Andrés Nolaya and a run-scoring single from Nate George, giving Delmarva a 2-0 advantage.

Delmarva's lead grew in the third as Colin Tuft doubled to drive in Frederick Bencosme. Moments later, Andrés Nolaya successfully laid down a squeeze bunt with a throwing error, scoring another run and making it 5-0 Shorebirds.

Lynchburg quickly got back into the game by scoring five runs on five hits in the fourth inning, bringing 11 batters to the plate to tie the game at five apiece.

The Hillcats took the lead in the seventh by scoring twice on a sacrifice fly by Jeffery Mercedes and an RBI single by Luis Merejo, putting them ahead 7-5.

In the ninth, Lynchburg pushed across an insurance run with a sacrifice fly by Jeffery Mercedes. His second RBI of the night gave the Hillcats their largest lead at 8-5.

Delmarva's offense was stifled late in the game by the Hillcats' bullpen and couldn't rally in the final innings, leading to an 8-5 loss in the series opener.

Sean Heppner (5-1) was awarded the win for Lynchburg with Ben Vespi (3-2) taking the loss. Logan McGuire (7) recorded the final out, getting the final seven outs to earn the save.

The Shorebirds try to even the series and break a four-game losing skid on Wednesday when Yeiber Cartaya takes the mound against Rafe Schlesinger for Lynchburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







