GreenJackets Sting Hickory 6-1

July 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - Eric Hartman and Owen Carey led a 10-hit attack on Tuesday, as the Augusta GreenJackets took down the Hickory Crawdads by a 6-1 score at LP Frans Stadium.

Hartman finished the game a triple shy of the cycle, as the outfielder hit his fourth homer of the year in the third inning.

Owen Carey reached base five times enroute to a 3-for-3 contest, including a walk and a hit by pitch.

Adam Shoemaker picked up his first win of the year for Augusta, pitching three innings in relief of Ethan Bagwell. The Green Jackets trio of pitchers (Bagwell, Shoemaker and Albert Rivas) surrendered just three hits against a Hickory club that came into the contest with the third best batting average in the Carolina League (.237).

Elio Campos collected two base hits for Augusta, scoring twice for the GreenJackets (45-44, 11-14).

Caden Scarborough absorbed the loss for Hickory, allowing two runs in his four innings of work to fall to 1-5.

In the Hickory (50-40, 17-8) loss, Maxton Martin claimed the lone extra-base hit of the evening, a first inning double off Augusta starter Bagwell.

Tomorrow, Enrique Segura against Cam Caminiti at 7pm, as the Crawdads look to level the series at a game apiece.

