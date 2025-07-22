Salem Falls in Back-And-Forth Opener with Charleston

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (36-53, 10-15) dropped the opener of a six-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs (48-41, 13-10) in a high-scoring, back-and-forth battle on Tuesday afternoon, falling 8-6 at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

Coming off a dramatic Sunday doubleheader sweep and their first series win in 11 weeks, the Red Sox were hoping to ride the momentum into the back half of their nine-game homestand. However, a hot Charleston lineup and several costly defensive miscues ultimately proved too much to overcome.

The RiverDogs got on the board quickly, plating two runs in the top of the first. Charleston leadoff man Theo Gillen and Narciso Polaco opened the game with back-to-back walks. Gillen came around to score on a throwing error by Salem catcher Kleyver Salazar, and Angel Mateo followed with an RBI double to right-center, making it 2-0 before the Sox could escape the inning.

Salem, however, wasted no time answering. In the bottom of the first, Justin Gonzales led off with a single, and Starlyn Nunez followed with a sharp double into the left-field corner to put runners on second and third. Natanael Yuten, who delivered Sunday's walk-off hit, continued his productive stretch by driving in two with a ground ball that skipped to the second baseman Polanco. Yuten would later score himself on a throwing error, giving Salem a 3-2 lead after just one inning.

The RiverDogs responded quickly, keeping up the offensive pace. Jose Monzon tied the game in the second with an RBI double, and in the third, Larry Martinez poked a two-RBI single into center to push Charleston back in front, 5-3.

Facing Charleston starter Andrew Lindsey, the Red Sox threatened again in the third. Yoeilin Cespedes, Yuten, and Endy Azocar all reached base to load the bags with one out. That forced RiverDogs manager Sean Smedley to go to the bullpen early, calling on right-handed reliever Jayden Voelker.

Voelker entered and promptly extinguished the rally, striking out Kleyver Salazar and Yosander Asencio to strand all three runners.

Lindsey, a former Tennessee Volunteer, received a no-decision. He lasted 2.1 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs, two of them earned, while striking out two.

Steven Brooks, Salem's starter, was pulled after three innings of work. He allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and struck out four. He took the loss in the contest, dropping to 2-6 on the year.

The Red Sox pulled within a run in the fourth when Gonzales grounded into a double play that scored Karim Ayubi, trimming the deficit to 5-4.

But Charleston responded again in the fifth. Nathan Flewelling singled off Adam Bates to start the inning, and Ryan McCoy followed with a double to set the table for Martinez. For the second time in the game, Martinez delivered, lining another two-RBI single to center to stretch Charleston's lead to 7-4. His four RBIs set a new single-game career high.

Salem scratched across another run in the sixth when Justin Gonzales grounded out to bring home a run, but the RiverDogs kept applying pressure. Charleston added insurance in the seventh with a sacrifice fly and tacked on another run in the ninth to make it 8-5 heading into the final frame.

The Red Sox showed signs of life in the ninth when Nunez blasted his second triple of the game, marking his third extra-base hit of the afternoon. It was the first time since Opening Day that a Salem player had recorded three extra-base hits in a single game. Yuten then grounded out to first base, scoring Nunez and giving him his second RBI of the game, but the rally ended there.

Despite the loss, Salem saw standout performances from several players. Nunez finished the afternoon 3-for-5 with two triples, a double, and two runs scored. Karim Ayubi also had a strong game, going 3-for-4 with two runs. It was just the fourth three-hit game of his professional career.

While Salem's bats showed flashes of power and resilience, defensive lapses and missed opportunities with runners in scoring position were costly in what was otherwise a competitive opener.

The Red Sox will look to bounce back Wednesday afternoon when the series resumes at 6:35 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Field. Right-hander Ben Hansen is scheduled to start for Salem. Fans can enjoy Wing Wednesday at the ballpark as the Sox aim to even the series.







