Pelicans Overpower Fireflies 9-3 to Open Series

July 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 9-3 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Columbia Fireflies (7-17, 43-47) opened the scoring in the first inning when Stone Russell tripled to plate Colton Becker, taking a 1-0 lead.

Owen Ayers answered with a three-run homer to right-center field in the first inning, driving in Ty Southisene and Leonel Espinoza to give the Pelicans (18-6, 43-45) a 3-1 advantage.

Stone Russell singled to drive in Asbel Gonzalez in the third inning, trimming the Fireflies' deficit to 3-2.

A wild pitch by Columbia's Fraynel Nova, coupled with a throwing error by catcher Hyungchan Um, allowed Alexis Hernandez to cross the plate in the fifth inning. Southisene doubled to bring home Christian Olivo, and Alexey Lumpuy launched a two-run homer to center field to plate Southisene, pushing the Pelicans' lead to 7-2.

Southisene grounded out to plate Angel Cepeda in the sixth inning, extending the lead to 8-2.

Hernandez singled to drive in Espinoza in the seventh inning, bringing the score to 9-2.

Yandel Ricardo reached on a fielding error by Cepeda in the ninth inning, allowing Milo Rushford to score for the Fireflies, finalizing the score at 9-3.

Charlie Hurley (2-5) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, while Ronny Lopez, Dominic Hambley and Ethan Bell combined for 7.0 innings, allowing three runs (two earned).

Columbia's Yunior Marte took the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits over 4.0 innings.

Ayers led the Pelicans, going 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, while Lumpuy went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer. Hernandez went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double, and Southisene went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. The Pelicans went 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Fireflies went 3-for-16, leaving nine.

The Pelicans continue a three-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday, July 23rd at 7:05 E.T. RHP Nazier Mule (2-5, 5.57) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-4, 4.09) for Columbia.







Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.