Mercado Added from ACL Brewers; Flores to IL

July 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the addition of LHP Enderson Mercado from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats and RHP Jesus Flores placed on IL..

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 6 players on the injured list.

In summary:

7/22: LHP Enderson Mercado added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

7/22: RHP Jesus Flores placed on IL as of 7/21

Mercado will wear #25

Other uniform number changes:

Josh Adamczewski now wears #18

Chandler Welch now wears #19

