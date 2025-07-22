Russell Finishes Homer Shy of Cycle in 9-3 Loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After a 90-minute rain delay, Stone Russell came out of the gates hot with a three-hit performance, but it wasn't enough as the Fireflies fell 9-3 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the series opener at Pelicans Ballpark Tuesday evening.

Myrtle Beach started their scoring in the home half of the first. Owen Ayers lasered his sixth homer of the season to right field to score Ty Southisene and Leonel Espinoza to give the Pelicans a 3-1 lead heading to the second inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Pelicans added another three runs, capped off by an Alexey Lumpuy two-run homer to push the Pelicans lead to 7-2. Southisene finished the day 2-4 with two runs and two RBI.

The Fireflies got on the board early. With two outs in the top of the first, Colton Becker drew a walk to extend the inning. After that, Stone Russell clubbed a triple to right field that plated Becker to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Russell singled to plate Asbel Gonzalez to cut the Pelicans lead to 3-2. The run was Gonzalez's 60th of the 2025 season. He's eight runs behind Erick Torres for the most in a single-season in Fireflies history.

Russell closed out the night a homer shy of the cycle. The first baseman went 3-4 with both of Columbia's RBI.

Columbia closed out the game on a high note. Milo Rushford tripled to kick-off the ninth. After that, Yandel Ricardo reached on an error with two outs that allowed Rushford to score to cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 9-3.

Yunior Marte closed out the start with four innings while allowing three earned runs. The homer in the first inning snapped a 10 innings scoreless streak for Columbia's starter. After that, Fraynel Nova had some trouble. He spun 1.1 innings and allowed five earned runs before turning things over to Yenfri Sosa. Sosa 1.1 innings with one run before Julio Rosario closed out the game.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-4, 4.09 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Nazier Mule (2-5, 5.57 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals July 29-August 3. The team will host Stand Up to Cancer Night Friday, August 1, Harry Potter Night featuring a Hogwarts House-themed sock giveaway Saturday, August 2 and 803 Night Sunday, August 3. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

