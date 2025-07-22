Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.22 at Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies open up a six-game set vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (3-3, 2.31 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Ronny Lopez (Debut).

FIREFLIES DROP FINALE 7-2 TO KANNAPOLIS: The Fireflies got on the board first, but they weren't able to hold on as they fell 7-2 to the Kannpolis Cannon Ballers at Segra Park Sunday evening. The Fireflies got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning. Columbia opened the frame with four consecutive singles. Colton Becker got the scoring started with a bases loaded single to right to plate Brennon McNair. After that, Yandel Ricardo bounced into a double play that scored Josi Novas to give Columbia a 2-0 lead. Kannapolis countered quickly. In the top of the fourth, George Wolkow and Ronny Hernandez set the table with back-to-back singles. After that, Mikey Kane smashed a two-run triple to the right field corner to tie the game before Nathan Archer hit a two-out single to score Kane and give Kannapolis a 3-2 lead.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (4th, 2.31), opposing average (2nd, .188) and WHIP (2nd, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

NO FIREWORKS THIS JULY: The Fireflies pitching staff has started the month of July at a scorching pace. The club is 5-9, but has a 2.73 ERA, which is the seventh-best mark in Minor League Baseball since July 1. During the run, the Fireflies have 105 strikeouts over 122 innings to pair with a 1.19 WHIP. The Lakeland Flying Tigers have the best ERA during that run. They are 11-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 115.2 innings since the turn of the calendar.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 58 runs heading into the All-Star Break.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

I NEED A HIRO: Hiro Wyatt continued his roll of great pitching for Columbia. The righty has been eating innings pitched since the start of June (27.2). He's limited base runners to the tune of a 1.08 WHIP. He's also been piling up the strikeouts. Wyatt has 27 strikeouts compared to only six walks since June 1. His last outing July 3 was the only outing of less than four innings that Wyatt has tossed since the start of June.

WELCOME ABOARD: Asbel Gonzalez is currently riding a 10-game on-base streak. It's hit second-longest on-base streak of the 2025 season. Since the stretch began July 4, Gonzalez is 10-40 with four steals.







