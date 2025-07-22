Mudcats Score Late to Beat Kannapolis

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning en route to an 8-2 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (16-7 // 52-35) led by a run, 3-2, entering the bottom of the eighth inning but exploded for five runs thanks to a two-run double off the bat of Luis Pena and RBI singles from Jose Anderson and Filippo Di Turi to cap the big frame.

Kannapolis (11-14 // 43-48) had pulled to within a run in the top of the eighth inning when Arxy Hernandez singled to left field which drove Grant Magill home before the Mudcats pulled away.

Jayden Dubanewicz (W, 4-1) worked four innings out of the Carolina bullpen allowing just one earned run and fanning four to earn the victory.

Josh Adamczewski collected two-hits in the game, a solo home run and an RBI double in his first game back at Five County Stadium since May 29.

The series continues Wednesday morning with first pitch set for 11:00 A.M. Carolina sends RHP Melvin Hernandez (6-4, 2.15) to the mound while Kannapolis will counter with LHP Grant Umberger (6-1, 2.26).

