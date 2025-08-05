Made & Pena to Wisconsin; Mercedes, Fowler & Encarnacion from ACL Brewers

August 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves includes the promotion of INF Jesus Made and INF Luis Pena from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin and the addition of RHP Miqueas Mercedes, RHP Michael Fowler and OF Handelfry Encarnacion from ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players and 7 players on the injured list.

In summary:

8/5: INF Jesus Made promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

8/5: INF Luis Pena promoted from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin

8/5: RHP Miqueas Mercedes added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/5: RHP Michael Fowler added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

8/5: OF Handelfry Encarnacion added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Mercedes will wear #26

Fowler will wear #18

Encarnacion will wear #13

Adamczewski changes to #12

