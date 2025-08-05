Made, Pena Leave Mark in Carolina

August 5, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday that Jesus Made and Luis Pena, the top two prospects in the organization, have been promoted to High-A Wisconsin.

Made, who was signed by the Brewers as a then 16-year-old in January of 2024, burst onto the scene last summer when he debuted in the Dominican Summer League and was named an All-Star but also the league's top prospect.

Coming stateside for the first time in 2025, Made's star continued to rise after posting a slash line of .267/.373/.388 (86-for-322) with 21 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 46 RBI and 40 stolen bases in 83 games with the Carolina Mudcats.

Ranked as the number seven prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, Made was also selected to the Major League Baseball Futures Game held in Atlanta as part of All-Star weekend this past July. Made would go 1-for-3 in the contest with a single and a run scored as the National League squad turned back the American League 4-2.

Made completes his time in the Carolina League ranking top 10 in: batting average (10th, .267), hits (T-5th, 86), doubles (T-2nd, 21) and stolen bases (T-6th, 40).

Pena, who was signed by Milwaukee in 2024 and slowly crept up the prospect rankings and has currently risen to the number two prospect in the Brewers organization and, according to MLB Pipeline the number 32 prospect in baseball.

The numbers for the 18-year-old have been outstanding in 71 games for the Mudcats posting a line of .307/.374/.470 (83-for-270), with 14 doubles, 6 triples, 6 home runs, 52 RBI and 40 stolen bases.

Like Made, Pena finishes his time in the Carolina League among the best in several categories: batting average (1st, .307), slugging percentage (1st, .470), triples (T-3rd, 6), RBI (T-5th, 52) and stolen bases (T-6th, 40).

The rise for Pena has come at a blistering pace, starting the season outside of the top-100 prospects and now finds himself squarely on the radar of all those among baseball.

Made and Pena are on to High-A Wisconsin, but their legacy will live on as the next wave of future superstars that have called Five County Stadium home.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.