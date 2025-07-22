Martinez Drives in Four in Series-Opening Win over Salem

July 22, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Salem, VA - Under the bright mid-day Virgina sun, the RiverDogs' week got off to a sunny start with an 8-6 matinee victory over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field.

Charleston improves to 13-10 in the second half with the series-opening win.

In a game that was defined by early action, Charleston got its offense rolling in the top of the first inning.

Theo Gillen started the contest with a leadoff walk and reached third base on a throwing error by pitcher Steven Brooks. Narciso Polanco followed with a walk, and another throwing error allowed Gillen to score comfortably. Angel Mateo drove in Polanco on a double to the right field corner, making the score 2-0 early.

Salem responded in the bottom of the first with a three-run rally.

A single and a double set the stage for Nataniel Yuten, who drove in two runs on a ground ball to second baseman Polanco, whose throwing error allowed Yuten to reach second base. A throwing error by Nathan Flewelling scored Yuten, putting the Red Sox up 3-2.

In the second inning, a pair of doubles from Yirer Garcia and Jose Monzon tacked on another run for Charleston to tie the game at 3-3.

The 'Dogs got back in the lead after Larry Martinez drove in two runs on a single up the middle of the infield, making it 5-3 after three innings.

The Red Sox inched closer in the fourth with a fielder's choice RBI by Justin Gonzales with runners on the corners, trimming the lead to 5-4.

In the fifth, Flewelling ripped a single which was followed by a Ryan McCoy double, which was his first MiLB hit. Martinez capitalized with both runners in scoring position, placing a single that scored both men, as Charleston surged ahead 7-5.

Martinez finished the contest 3-5 with four RBIs - tied for the most by a RiverDog this season.

The RiverDogs extended their cushion to 8-5 in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly from Garcia.

After early inning trouble, Jayden Voelker entered for Andrew Lindsey in the third and stabilized the game, hurling 5.2 innings, allowing two runs and striking out four.

Salem attempted to stage a ninth inning comeback but were unable to score more than one run after a leadoff triple by Starlyn Nunez, his second three-bagger of the game.

The series continues Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. The RiverDogs begin their next homestand next Tuesday, as they welcome Myrtle Beach for a six-game series.







Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.