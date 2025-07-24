Eight Unanswered Runs Doom Salem in 8-2 Loss to Charleston

July 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (36-55, 10-17) watched an early two-run lead disappear Thursday night, as the Charleston RiverDogs (50-41, 15-10) rattled off eight unanswered runs to take game three of the series, 8-2, at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

After playing from behind in each of the first two games, the Sox got on the board first against Jose Urbina, the Carolina League's leader in ERA, WHIP, and opponent batting average. Urbina had not allowed a run in his previous 25 innings across four starts, until Thursday's second inning.

Endy Azocar led off the frame with a triple into the gap, and Kleyver Salazar followed with an RBI single to right, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. Salazar later came around to score on a wild pitch and a throwing error by catcher Yirer Garcia, putting Salem ahead 2-0.

Right-hander Joey Gartrell, making his first post-All-Star break appearance, delivered his best outing of the season. The Oregon native struck out a career-high five batters across four innings, allowing just two hits before handing the game over to the bullpen.

A Salem relief corps that had posted a 2.55 ERA over its last 12 games, however, ran into trouble on Thursday.

Lefty Nicolas De La Cruz opened the fifth and quickly ran into traffic. Singles by Garcia, Jose Monzon, and Xavier Guillen loaded the bases with no outs. Theo Gillen brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, and Narciso Polanco grounded into a 3-4-3 putout that scored another. A sharp play off the glove of Frederik Jiminez, fielded by Yoeilin Cespedes at second base keeping the game tied 2-2 through five.

Both starters exited with no decisions. Urbina allowed six hits and two runs (one earned) across 4.2 innings, marking the first time since May 31 he allowed multiple runs in a start.

The RiverDogs took the lead for good in the seventh off reliever Joe Vogatsky. After a walk to Monzon and a one-out double by Gillen, Polanco drove both runners home with a two-run single to make it 4-2. Charleston then pulled off a classic first-and-third play, with Angel Mateo baiting a rundown between first and second long enough for Polanco to score, extending the lead to 5-2.

Charleston capped their offensive night in the ninth with a three-run outburst against Eybersson Polanco to push the lead to 8-2.

Salem had chances late, but went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. The Red Sox left at least one man on base every inning except the seventh.

Infielder D'Angelo Ortiz, the 21-year-old son of MLB Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz, made his Single-A debut with Salem on Thursday night. The former 19th-round draft pick by Boston struck out in each of his first two at-bats but delivered a single to right field in the sixth, finishing 1-for-4 night in his debut with the Salem Sox.

Bryce Shaffer earned the win in relief, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Vogatsky was charged with the loss after allowing three runs in one inning of work. Jonathan Russell picked up his third save of the season by recording the final six outs.

With the win, Charleston clinched at least a split of the six-game series and improved to 8-1 all-time at Carilion Clinic Field. The RiverDogs now hold an 18-3 all-time series advantage over Salem across four series.

The series continues Friday night with another Fireworks Friday at the ballpark. Salem will celebrate Outdoors Night with specialty jerseys, and the first 750 fans through the gates will receive a Jarren Duran fishing bobblehead. Southpaw Devin Futrell is scheduled to make the start for the Sox. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.