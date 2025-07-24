'Dogs Offense Springs to Life Late in Third Straight Win

July 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem, VA - The RiverDogs offense tallied double-digit hits for the third consecutive game, as Charleston took a third consecutive game from the Salem Red Sox, 8-2 on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field. All eight of the RiverDogs' runs came after the fifth inning, including six in the final three frames.

The victory is Charleston's fifth in six games since the All-Star break, boosting its record to 50-41, 15-10 in the second half.

The RiverDogs were pacified early by Salem starter Joey Gartell, who struck out five in four shutout innings.

That allowed the Red Sox to snag an early advantage against 'Dogs starter Jose Urbina, who had his scoreless innings streak snapped at 27 in the second inning. Following a leadoff triple from Enddy Azocar, Kleyver Salazar broke Urbina's run with an RBI single. Salazar later scored on an error to make it 2-0.

Urbina finished his start with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, marking the first time since May 10 he failed to complete five innings.

As soon as Gartell was removed following the fourth inning, the RiverDogs jumped on Salem's bullpen in the fifth. Charleston loaded the bases with no outs, and capitalized with a Theo Gillen sacrifice fly and Narciso Polanco RBI groundout to knot the game at two.

The tie lasted until the top of the seventh inning, when Polanco delivered again. With runners on second and third, Polanco smoked a go-ahead, two-RBI single to right to put the 'Dogs ahead 4-2. The RiverDogs manufactured a third run as Polanco swiped home plate while Angel Mateo got caught in a rundown between first and second.

Charleston put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth, pushing in three more tallies on RBIs from Mateo, Ryan McCoy and Larry Martinez.

Jonathan Russell followed 2.1 scoreless innings from Bryce Shaffer with two scoreless frames of his own to end the game.

The RiverDogs will aim to clinch a series win Friday evening in Salem, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.







