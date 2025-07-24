Mudcats Shut out Kannapolis

July 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Jesus Made came through with a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning on Thursday night at Five County Stadium and the Carolina Mudcats ran their winning streak to seven straight games with a 2-0 victory of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Carolina (18-7 // 54-35) pushed across the only runs of the game with a two-out rally in the fifth inning against Grant Sinibaldi (L, 2-7). Luis Lameda was hit by a pitch which was followed by back-to-back walks to Yannic Walther and Josh Adamczewski which set the table for the Made two-run hit.

Kannapolis (11-16 // 44-49) had their best scoring chance in the sixth inning when the put two runners abord with two-out but could not muster any offense.

Travis Smith (W, 4-4) collected his fourth consecutive victory after working five shutout innings allowing just three hits and Enderson Mercado (S, 1) covered the final four innings to notch the save.

The series continues Friday night at 6:30 P.M. when LHP Wande Torres (1-6, 5.69) takes the ball for Carolina and Kannapolis counters with RHP Luis Reyes (4-7, 4.19).

