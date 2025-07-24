Fireflies Top Pelicans 4-1, Snap Myrtle Beach's Five-Game Win Streak

July 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 4-1 on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Columbia Fireflies (8-18, 44-48) opened the scoring in the second inning when Hyungchan Um grounded out to plate Stone Russell, taking a 1-0 lead.

A throwing error by Columbia pitcher David Shields on a pickoff attempt allowed Leonel Espinoza to score in the fourth inning, tying the game at 1-1 for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (19-7, 44-46).

Aldrin Lucas tripled to drive in Brennon McNair in the fifth inning, putting the Fireflies ahead 2-1.

Josi Novas singled to plate Um in the seventh inning, with Milo Rushford advancing to third, extending Columbia's lead to 3-1.

Um reached on a throwing error by Alexis Hernandez in the eighth inning, allowing Angel Acosta to score, pushing the Fireflies' advantage to 4-1.

Columbia's Dash Albus (5-1) earned the win, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, while Nick Conte secured his second save with 2.0 scoreless innings.

Kevin Camacho (0-1) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing two runs over a career-high 4.2 innings, with Luis A. Reyes and Brayden Spears conceding two more runs in relief.

Ty Southisene, Jose Escobar, Angel Cepeda, Dilan Granadillo, and Hernandez each recorded a hit for the Pelicans, but they went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base. Columbia went 2-for-9, leaving five.

The Pelicans continue a six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Friday, July 25th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Walker Powell (0-0, -.--) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-2, 8.18) for Columbia.







