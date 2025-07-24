Fireflies Top Pelicans 4-1, Snap Myrtle Beach's Five-Game Win Streak
July 24, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 4-1 on Thursday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.
The Columbia Fireflies (8-18, 44-48) opened the scoring in the second inning when Hyungchan Um grounded out to plate Stone Russell, taking a 1-0 lead.
A throwing error by Columbia pitcher David Shields on a pickoff attempt allowed Leonel Espinoza to score in the fourth inning, tying the game at 1-1 for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (19-7, 44-46).
Aldrin Lucas tripled to drive in Brennon McNair in the fifth inning, putting the Fireflies ahead 2-1.
Josi Novas singled to plate Um in the seventh inning, with Milo Rushford advancing to third, extending Columbia's lead to 3-1.
Um reached on a throwing error by Alexis Hernandez in the eighth inning, allowing Angel Acosta to score, pushing the Fireflies' advantage to 4-1.
Columbia's Dash Albus (5-1) earned the win, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, while Nick Conte secured his second save with 2.0 scoreless innings.
Kevin Camacho (0-1) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing two runs over a career-high 4.2 innings, with Luis A. Reyes and Brayden Spears conceding two more runs in relief.
Ty Southisene, Jose Escobar, Angel Cepeda, Dilan Granadillo, and Hernandez each recorded a hit for the Pelicans, but they went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base. Columbia went 2-for-9, leaving five.
The Pelicans continue a six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Friday, July 25th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Walker Powell (0-0, -.--) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-2, 8.18) for Columbia.
Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2025
- 'Dogs Offense Springs to Life Late in Third Straight Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Fowler's Strong Start Spoiled by Late Innings - Hickory Crawdads
- Eight Unanswered Runs Doom Salem in 8-2 Loss to Charleston - Salem Red Sox
- Fireflies Top Pelicans 4-1, Snap Myrtle Beach's Five-Game Win Streak - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Hillcats Edge Shorebirds in Low-Scoring Game - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Sullivan, Mota Lead FredNats to 5-2 Win over Fayetteville - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Albus Leads the Way to 4-1 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Mudcats Shut out Kannapolis - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.24 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
- Renz Added from ACL Brewers - Carolina Mudcats
- Fireflies Playoff Tickets Are On-Sale Now - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Fireflies Top Pelicans 4-1, Snap Myrtle Beach's Five-Game Win Streak
- Pelicans Rally Past Fireflies 6-4 in Dramatic Finish
- Pelicans Overpower Fireflies 9-3 to Open Series
- Pelicans Plate Season-High 14 Runs, Sweep GreenJackets
- Pelicans Rout GreenJackets 12-1 in Series-Clinching Victory