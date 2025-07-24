Renz Added from ACL Brewers

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced move includes the addition of RHP Tyler Renz from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 6 player on the injured list.

In summary:

7/24: RHP Tyler Renz added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Renz will wear #30







