All-New 2-For-50 Cent Hot Dog Deal & Revamped Dog Days Highlight RiverDogs' 2026 Weekly Promotional Calendar

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs, long known for the fun and value delivered through weekly promotions like Thirsty Thursday and Fireworks Fridays, are taking things a step further in celebration of America's 250th birthday with a brand-new slate of night-of-the-week promotions in 2026. For the first time, the team will host Wiener Wednesdays for all Wednesday evening games, when fans can get two hot dogs for just 50 cents, and leveled-up Dog Day Tuesdays feature 2-for-1 tickets and a dog-themed t-shirt giveaway each week.

It's all part of the team's 66 home game calendar at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, themed "Land of the free, home of the fun," which kicks off on April 2nd's Opening Night.

The full weekly promotional schedule is listed below, with standard start times listed. The full 2026 schedule can be viewed online here.

Tuesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Dog Day Tuesday, presented by Twisted Tea and Elanco

It wouldn't be a complete RiverDogs homestand without the Dogs themselves! Bring your four-legged companion to every Tuesday home game, free with the purchase of a human ticket. New for 2026, fans can purchase two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday. Additionally, the first 500 fans will receive a Dog Day t-shirt, featuring that week's breed of the game, sponsored by Elanco. Pups can enjoy tail-wagging activities throughout the park, while their owners enjoy games, drink specials and more thanks to Twisted Tea.

Wednesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Wiener Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed and South Carolina 250

What's better than enjoying a hot dog while taking in a ballgame? How about enjoying two hot dogs for just 50 cents? Thanks to South Carolina 250, fans can snag the best dinner and a show in town every Wednesday home game while celebrating all things Americana. All Wednesday home games are presented by Wicked Weed.

Thursdays (7:05 p.m.) - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser

Dollar beers. DJs. Cup Snakes. You know the drill. We'll celebrate Budweiser's 150th anniversary the only way we know how: with Thirsty Thursdays at the Joe. Enjoy one of the best atmospheres in all of Minor League Baseball as soon as the gates open, with happy hour drink specials, on much more than beer, until 8:00 each Thursday.

Fridays (7:05 p.m.) - Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union

As the 'Home of the fun,' it's only right the RiverDogs celebrate the semiquincentennial with patriotism turned up to ten for every Friday home game with postgame fireworks, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. Fans are encouraged to wear red in support of active and retired military members and their families, as Boeing and the RiverDogs celebrate those who serve and who have served.

Saturdays (6:05 p.m.) - Saturday Show at The Joe

With theme nights, giveaways and post-game entertainment on the docket, Saturday nights are always a hot ticket. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule for more details on what each Saturday home game has to offer.

Sundays (5:05 p.m.) - MUSC Health Family Sunday

There's something for the whole family every MUSC Health Family Sunday, with fun kid-themed activities and promotions around the ballpark and the opportunity to run the bases after the game. Every Sunday is free parking, too! For even more fun, MUSC Health Kids Club members enjoy additional perks and activities.

About the RiverDogs

The Charleston RiverDogs are the Single-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays and three-time Carolina League Champions. The RiverDogs play their home games at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, a Charleston staple since 1997. 2026 single game tickets are on sale now at RiverDogs.com. Beyond baseball, the RiverDogs host year-round events in the climate-controlled Segra Club. Active members of the Lowcountry community, the RiverDogs were named the winner of the 2025 'MiLB Together Award,' which recognizes a team for outstanding commitment to charitable service in their community.

