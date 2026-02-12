Salem RidgeYaks Release 2026 Promotional Schedule
SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks, Single-A affiliate of the nine-time World Series champion Boston Red Sox, are thrilled to announce their 2026 promotional schedule and the launch of single-game ticket sales. Fans now have a variety of options to secure seats and enjoy an action-packed season of baseball and family fun.
Single-game tickets start at just $12 and can be purchased online or by calling (540) 389-3333. Seniors (65+), military members, and children (12 and under) receive a $2 discount. Season ticket packages remain available starting at $153.
Baseball officially returns to Carilion Clinic Field on April 2, kicking off an exciting first of the RidgeYaks identity. Fans can look forward to a wide range of promotions, including fireworks, giveaways, theme nights, and more as the team enters its 18th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate.
The Salem RidgeYaks game times are set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (Tuesday, April 21st will be a 5:05 p.m. game), and new this season, Sundays will be either a 2:05 p.m. (April 12, April 26, May 10, and September 6) or a 4:05 p.m. start (May 31, June 14, June 28, July 19, July 26, August 9, August 23).
The RidgeYaks will once again hold two morning games at 11:05 a.m. (April 22nd and May 5th) and one lunchtime game at 12:05 p.m. (June 23rd).
Debuting this season will be Trivia Tuesday as well as Two-for-One Tickets for all Tuesday home games. Back by popular demand, Thirsty Thursday's, sponsored by Bud Light and New Realm Brewing Company make a return this season when the RidgeYaks will pull out their alternate identities, the Salem BeerMongers. Each Friday night contest (excluding 7/24) includes post-game fireworks presented by GloFiber. And Sundays, members of the Mac's Pack Kids Club, sponsored by Cardinal Bike, will get the chance to run the bases postgame.
Bark in the Park will return this season with 12 designated dates (4/2, 4/7, 4/26, 5/6, 5/30, 6/9, 6/25, 7/19, 7/24, 8/5, 8/20, 9/5). Every weekend series will feature a player poster giveaway (excluding 4/2-4/4) thanks to State Farm Brent Hershey.
To kick off an exciting first season of the Salem RidgeYaks, Carilion Clinic Field will host Fan Fest sponsored by Mainstay Suites and Pepsi on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features games, concessions, and more! Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up their ticket packages and gifts. Fan Fest is free and open to the public.
Fans won't want to miss the 2026 RidgeYaks giveaways, each designed to make game day even more memorable. There are seven giveaways on the schedule, including:
May 9 - Pickleball Paddle sponsored by Mainstay Suites
May 30 - Foam Kayak Paddle sponsored Carilion Clinic
June 12 - Youth Hat
July 18 - Beach Towel
July 25 - Plush sponsored by Metis Holdings
August 8 - Mac the Yak Bobblehead Sponsored by Joyce and Bary Law
August 21 - Dicast Car sponsored by VA 811
The RidgeYaks will also come out repping specialty jerseys on five designated theme nights which are:
April 11 - Golf Night
May 29 - Star Wars
July 18 - Lilo & Stitch
July 25 - Nick at Nite
August 7 - Toy Story
And no RidgeYaks season is complete without post-game fireworks sponsored by GloFiber. Fans can enjoy spectacular shows after select games throughout the season:
April 3
April 10
April 24
May 8
May 29
June 12
June 26
July 17
August 7
August 21
September 4
The full 2026 theme night lineup includes:
April 2 - Opening Day
April 10 - Clean Sweep at the Plate
April 11 - Fore! The Love of the Game
April 22 - Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch) presented by Kroger
April 23 - Blue Collar/Ag Night
April 24 - Halfway to Halloween
April 25 - PBS Kids Night
May 5 - Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch) presented by Kroger
May 8 - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union
May 9 - Pickleball Night (Pickleball Paddle Giveaway) * presented by Mainstay Suites
May 10 - Mother's Day
May 28 - Take Meow to the Ballgame
May 29 - Star Wars Night
May 30 - Bluey and Bingo Night (Foam Paddle Giveaway sponsored by Carilion Clinic) *
June 11 - Fútbol Night
June 12 - Mythical Magic Night-Legends of the Lost Ages Weekend (Youth Hat Giveaway) *
June 13 - Dinos After Dark-Legends of the Lost Ages Weekend
June 23 - Camp Day Game (12:05 p.m. first pitch) presented by Metis Holdings
June 26 - Hellbenders Night: Celebrating Southwest Virginia Wildlife
June 27 - ZOOperstars! Presented by Wisler
July 17 - Faith and Family Night
July 18 - Lilo & Stitch Night (Beach Towel Giveaway) *
July 23 - Murder Mystery
July 24 - Christmas in July
July 25 - Nick at Nite (Plush Giveaway) * presented by Metis Holdings
August 4 - National Night Out presented by Servpro
August 7 - Toy Story Night
August 8 - Outdoor Night (Mac Bobblehead Giveaway) * presented by Joyce and Bary Law
August 20 - Hockey Night
August 21 - Racing Night (Dicast Car Giveaway) * presented by VA 811
August 22 - Military Appreciation Night
September 4 - Fan Appreciation Night
September 5 - First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Servpro
There is something for everyone at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the 2026 season grows near. The full promotional schedule is available here, and season ticket packages, flex books, group tickets, and more are now on sale online! For more information and to secure your tickets for 2026 call (540) 389-3333 or visit RidgeYaks.com.
