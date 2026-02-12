Salem RidgeYaks Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks, Single-A affiliate of the nine-time World Series champion Boston Red Sox, are thrilled to announce their 2026 promotional schedule and the launch of single-game ticket sales. Fans now have a variety of options to secure seats and enjoy an action-packed season of baseball and family fun.

Single-game tickets start at just $12 and can be purchased online or by calling (540) 389-3333. Seniors (65+), military members, and children (12 and under) receive a $2 discount. Season ticket packages remain available starting at $153.

Baseball officially returns to Carilion Clinic Field on April 2, kicking off an exciting first of the RidgeYaks identity. Fans can look forward to a wide range of promotions, including fireworks, giveaways, theme nights, and more as the team enters its 18th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Salem RidgeYaks game times are set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (Tuesday, April 21st will be a 5:05 p.m. game), and new this season, Sundays will be either a 2:05 p.m. (April 12, April 26, May 10, and September 6) or a 4:05 p.m. start (May 31, June 14, June 28, July 19, July 26, August 9, August 23).

The RidgeYaks will once again hold two morning games at 11:05 a.m. (April 22nd and May 5th) and one lunchtime game at 12:05 p.m. (June 23rd).

Debuting this season will be Trivia Tuesday as well as Two-for-One Tickets for all Tuesday home games. Back by popular demand, Thirsty Thursday's, sponsored by Bud Light and New Realm Brewing Company make a return this season when the RidgeYaks will pull out their alternate identities, the Salem BeerMongers. Each Friday night contest (excluding 7/24) includes post-game fireworks presented by GloFiber. And Sundays, members of the Mac's Pack Kids Club, sponsored by Cardinal Bike, will get the chance to run the bases postgame.

Bark in the Park will return this season with 12 designated dates (4/2, 4/7, 4/26, 5/6, 5/30, 6/9, 6/25, 7/19, 7/24, 8/5, 8/20, 9/5). Every weekend series will feature a player poster giveaway (excluding 4/2-4/4) thanks to State Farm Brent Hershey.

To kick off an exciting first season of the Salem RidgeYaks, Carilion Clinic Field will host Fan Fest sponsored by Mainstay Suites and Pepsi on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features games, concessions, and more! Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up their ticket packages and gifts. Fan Fest is free and open to the public.

Fans won't want to miss the 2026 RidgeYaks giveaways, each designed to make game day even more memorable. There are seven giveaways on the schedule, including:

May 9 - Pickleball Paddle sponsored by Mainstay Suites

May 30 - Foam Kayak Paddle sponsored Carilion Clinic

June 12 - Youth Hat

July 18 - Beach Towel

July 25 - Plush sponsored by Metis Holdings

August 8 - Mac the Yak Bobblehead Sponsored by Joyce and Bary Law

August 21 - Dicast Car sponsored by VA 811

The RidgeYaks will also come out repping specialty jerseys on five designated theme nights which are:

April 11 - Golf Night

May 29 - Star Wars

July 18 - Lilo & Stitch

July 25 - Nick at Nite

August 7 - Toy Story

And no RidgeYaks season is complete without post-game fireworks sponsored by GloFiber. Fans can enjoy spectacular shows after select games throughout the season:

April 3

April 10

April 24

May 8

May 29

June 12

June 26

July 17

August 7

August 21

September 4

The full 2026 theme night lineup includes:

April 2 - Opening Day

April 10 - Clean Sweep at the Plate

April 11 - Fore! The Love of the Game

April 22 - Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch) presented by Kroger

April 23 - Blue Collar/Ag Night

April 24 - Halfway to Halloween

April 25 - PBS Kids Night

May 5 - Education Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch) presented by Kroger

May 8 - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union

May 9 - Pickleball Night (Pickleball Paddle Giveaway) * presented by Mainstay Suites

May 10 - Mother's Day

May 28 - Take Meow to the Ballgame

May 29 - Star Wars Night

May 30 - Bluey and Bingo Night (Foam Paddle Giveaway sponsored by Carilion Clinic) *

June 11 - Fútbol Night

June 12 - Mythical Magic Night-Legends of the Lost Ages Weekend (Youth Hat Giveaway) *

June 13 - Dinos After Dark-Legends of the Lost Ages Weekend

June 23 - Camp Day Game (12:05 p.m. first pitch) presented by Metis Holdings

June 26 - Hellbenders Night: Celebrating Southwest Virginia Wildlife

June 27 - ZOOperstars! Presented by Wisler

July 17 - Faith and Family Night

July 18 - Lilo & Stitch Night (Beach Towel Giveaway) *

July 23 - Murder Mystery

July 24 - Christmas in July

July 25 - Nick at Nite (Plush Giveaway) * presented by Metis Holdings

August 4 - National Night Out presented by Servpro

August 7 - Toy Story Night

August 8 - Outdoor Night (Mac Bobblehead Giveaway) * presented by Joyce and Bary Law

August 20 - Hockey Night

August 21 - Racing Night (Dicast Car Giveaway) * presented by VA 811

August 22 - Military Appreciation Night

September 4 - Fan Appreciation Night

September 5 - First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Servpro

There is something for everyone at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the 2026 season grows near. The full promotional schedule is available here, and season ticket packages, flex books, group tickets, and more are now on sale online! For more information and to secure your tickets for 2026 call (540) 389-3333 or visit RidgeYaks.com.







