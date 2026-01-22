Salem RidgeYaks, Virginia Tech School of Communication Extend Partnership, Schenck Returns to be the Voice of the RidgeYaks

Published on January 22, 2026

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks and the Virginia Tech School of Communication will partner for the sixth consecutive season to broadcast all 66 RidgeYaks home games in 2026. Virginia Tech junior Braden Schenck returns for his second season in Salem and will serve as the inaugural Voice of the RidgeYaks.

Schenck, a Sports Media and Analytics major from Darien, Connecticut, heads back to the 540 following a breakout first season with Boston's Single-A affiliate. In 2025, Schenck was the youngest lead broadcaster in all of Minor League Baseball. During the offseason, he calls games on the ACC Network Extra for Virginia Tech baseball, basketball, lacrosse, volleyball, soccer and softball. He also calls Hokies football, basketball and baseball for 3304 Sports, and is a voice of Virginia Tech softball on the Virginia Tech Sports Network. Before arriving in Salem, Schenck spent two summers covering games in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League.

"Last season was an absolute dream come true working in Salem," Schenck said. "I'm excited to return for year two, and I look forward to telling the stories of the young players who take the field and bringing fans into the new RidgeYaks era this season."

"Everyone at Virginia Tech is delighted to collaborate with the Salem RidgeYaks this season in one of the most unique partnerships in professional baseball," said Bill Roth, ESPN and Westwood One broadcaster and Professor of Practice in Virginia Tech's School of Communication. "Braden is an outstanding broadcaster who has excelled both here at Tech and during his first season in Salem. Like all RidgeYaks fans, I'm excited to hear his calls all season long."

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Bill Roth and the Virginia Tech School of Communication," said General Manager Allen Lawrence. "This collaboration provides incredible opportunities for students and delivers high-quality coverage for our fans."

The partnership, established in 2021, has produced six Virginia Tech broadcasters who have spent time in Salem as lead voices: Kevin DiDomenico (2021-22), Andy Loce (2022), Giovanni Heater (2023-24), Tyler Katz (2023), Carter Hill (2024) and Schenck (2025-present).

3304 Sports is the multimedia online platform for student sports journalism and the digital home of Virginia Tech's Sports Play-by-Play class. Members of the 3304 Sports team cover major college sporting events, giving them the opportunity to learn and grow in a professional environment.

Virginia Tech's Sports Media & Analytics students study sports journalism and work in the school's digital broadcast studio, newsroom and media lab. Students gain real-world experience through extensive field work on campus and at stadiums and arenas throughout the ACC and across the country.

The RidgeYaks will take the field under their new identity for the first time on Thursday, April 2, when they host the Delmarva Shorebirds. All home games this season will stream on MiLB.com and additional platforms, with select games airing regionally on WZBJ24 for the second straight year.







