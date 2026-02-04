RidgeYaks Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day

SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks are proud to partner with Minor League Baseball in support of National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). NGWSD, which is powered by the Women's Sports Foundation, is an annual day of observance to acknowledge the accomplishments of female athletes, recognize the influence of sports participation for women and girls, and honor the progress and continuing struggle for equality for women in sports.

The RidgeYaks' front office features remarkable women across each of its departments, ranging from ticket sales, food and beverage, promotions and finance. To celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day, get to know the women on the RidgeYaks' staff and hear why they believe it's so essential for women to be a part of the industry.

BLAIR HOKE | Assistant General Manager/Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service, 8th Season

Biggest role model who has shaped you the most during your career:

Admittedly, I have a few. Raquel Ferreira (Boston Red Sox Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager), Kristin Call (Myrtle Beach Pelicans General Manager) and the late Lee Landers (Appalachian League President).

Most memorable in-game entertainment moment you've experienced:

Not nessarily in-game entertainment, but when the New York Yankees played a memorable baseball exhibition game against the Virginia Tech Hokies on March 18, 2008, at English Field in to support the community following the 2007 VT tragedy.

One lesson you wish you learned earlier in your sports career:

Motherhood isn't a liability, it's a strength. It helps manage a team, read people, makes us decisive, and helps us lead with empathy.

Something people might not know about you:

I am an anonymous living organ donor (liver), continuously advocating for living organ donation awareness.

MARISSA MILHAM | Account Executive, 2nd Season

Biggest role model who has shaped you the most during your career:

Rick Smith, who was my sport management professor at Marietta College. Rick has shaped me in my career because he was the one who really got me started in the industry by allowing me to take part in hands-on experiences through job shadows with multiple college athletic departments, the Boca Bowl, Savannah Bananas, as well as different experiences on campus. Rick showcased early in my time at Marietta College that you should be building as much experience as possible because it will allow you to see all different aspects of the industry, which can translate into a great foundation for your future. Rick has been one of my biggest supporters from the start, and to this day I can't thank him enough for the opportunities that he allowed me to take part in.

Most memorable in-game entertainment moment you've experienced:

The most memorable in-game entertainment moment that I have experienced would be while being at the Savannah Bananas game in Jacksonville, Florida, when they did their flashlight in-game experience to the song "Yellow" by Coldplay. Seeing people waving their flashlights and singing their hearts out with the team showcased how special one night at the ballpark can truly be.

One lesson you wish you learned earlier in your sports career:

Don't be afraid to think outside of the box. The industry can pull you in a variety of directions at times, but being able to think outside of the box can allow you to experience things that you never thought would be possible.

Something people might not know about you:

At Marietta College, I was the basketball manager for the men's basketball team, and I earned my men's basketball varsity letter!

PAIGE TUCCI | Inside Sales Representative, 1st Season

Biggest role model who has shaped you the most during your career:

My biggest role models in general are my parents. My mom owned her own large company up until a few years ago when she retired and has always been an amazing businesswoman. She taught me that I deserved the same opportunities as any man and to never let people stop you from celebrating your success, big or small. Similarly, my dad has always been a great businessman, but he was also my softball coach for my entire life up until my senior year of high school. He taught me to fight for the things I want and to always keep pushing, even when things get tough. He never let me quit or give 50% of my effort to my goals on or off the field. Both my parents taught me to be tough and independent, but always humble and kind, and I think those things have had a lot to do with everything I've accomplished in my career now.

Most memorable in-game entertainment moment you've experienced:

My junior year of college at USC, we got Darude to come to a football game and play/DJ "Sandstorm" live to fans. It was a night game and probably one of the coolest things I've ever seen as a fan in the stands. It was even cooler to see Darude's reaction since he's from Finland and had never been to a football game at our stadium before to see how much his song means to the school.

One lesson you wish you learned earlier in your sports career:

You should never let someone convince you that you don't work hard enough or give 110% effort to the work you do. It's important to remember that hard work and effort are a two-way street: Your managers and bosses should be making the effort to give you work and the chance to succeed in your role in the same way you should do that work to the best of your ability. You can't show people your talents if you aren't given the tools to do so.

Something people might not know about you:

I worked in Dublin, Ireland, for a summer as an intern for the sports marketing department at Trinity College!

ANNMARIE SINICKI | Promotions and Social Media Manager, 4th Season

Biggest role model who has shaped you the most during your career:

I have had a number of different role models during my career. It's hard to pick the biggest because so many people have had an impact on my career.

Most memorable in-game entertainment moment you've experienced:

Really anything that puts a smile on someone's face. But if I had to pick one, it would be our Home Run for Life. We partner with Carilion Children's Hospital and have a kid come out to the ballpark and hit a home run. They then get to run the bases and high-five all the players from both teams. At the end, they get a signed bat by both teams. We really try and make it special with a custom jersey and experience.

One lesson you wish you learned earlier in your sports career:

Don't be afraid to try something new and step out of your comfort zone. You never know where the next opportunity will come from and where it will lead. If someone would have told college me that I would end up in Salem, Virginia, helping with a rebrand, emceeing baseball games, and being the mascot when needed, I would have probably laughed in your face and told you no way.

Something people might not know about you:

I enjoy watching sports in person and often spend my free time going to other sporting events, including watching Salem RidgeYaks road games.

KYLEE DRAPER | Food & Beverage Supervisor, 3rd Season

Biggest role model who has shaped you the most during your career:

My mother has shaped who I have become in my career. She has taught me how to be a great manager and human through different situations. I can always count on her to be a sounding board and support system with every risk/step I take.

Most memorable in-game entertainment moment you've experienced:

Banana Ball was the most entertaining event that I've been a part of during my career. It was the busiest my department has ever been and led to some fun/creative opportunities for us to explore. Contributing to that environment and seeing the fans' reaction was something I will remember for a while.

One lesson you wish you learned earlier in your sports career:

To enjoy every game or event because I get so invested that I sometimes forget to take a step back to really appreciate what I'm a part of or what I've accomplished. We are also in an industry that allows us to have fun themes or activities, so taking a moment to experience the adventure has been a great lesson I've learned.

Something people might not know about you:

I played volleyball in college and went on to become an assistant coach for my alma mater. I'm still currently on the coaching staff in addition to the RidgeYaks season.







