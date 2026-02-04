Brewers Announce Warbirds Coaching Staff

Published on February 4, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers today announced that Eddy Morgan will manage the Wilson Warbirds for the team's debut season in 2026. The announcement came as the Brewers unveiled their player development staff assignments for the 2026 season including Minor League managers and coaches for Wilson along with Milwaukee's six other affiliates.

Morgan leads a Wilson field staff that includes Pitching Coaches Paul Moeller and Jesús Hernández, Hitting Coach José García, Coach Ricky Carvajal, Athletic Trainer Matt Pawlik, Associate Athletic Trainer Tyler Shumake, Strength and Conditioning Coach Emily Young and Strength and Conditioning Assistant Matt Gallo.

Morgan, 54, enters his first season with the Brewers organization after spending the last 12 years as the head coach of Concordia University Wisconsin (NCAA Division III) where he posted a record of 248-211. Morgan's most successful campaign came in 2017 when the Falcons posted a school-record 28 victories and advanced to the NACC Championship Game.

Before joining Concordia, Morgan served as the head coach at UW-Superior, where he became the program's all-time wins leader with 105 victories over seven seasons. Additionally, he served as the manager of the Lakeshore Chinooks in the Northwoods League, a summer collegiate league where he coached future Major Leaguers, Harrison Bader, Brian Anderson, Zak Granite and Andrew Stevenson. Morgan earned his bachelor's degree in behavioral arts and sciences from St. Scholastica in 1998 and his master's degree in management in 2012.

Morgan joins the Brewers Carolina League affiliate after previous manager Nick Stanley was promoted to High-A Wisconsin.

Moeller, 36, returns for his second season as pitching coach of the Brewers Carolina League affiliate and his seventh overall season as a coach in the Milwaukee system. He previously worked as a bullpen coach with Double-A Biloxi in 2024 and half of 2023, pitching coach with ACL Brewers in 2022 and 2023 and the DSL Brewers-2 in the same capacity in 2021.Before joining the Brewers, Moeller spent the 2019-20 off-season as a volunteer assistant with Santa Clara University at the NCAA DI level. Also served as a volunteer assistant coach with San Francisco State in 2019 at the NCAA DII level.

A native of Folsom, CA, Moeller played college baseball at three different schools, Cosumnes River College, the University of the Pacific and San Francisco State University, and graduated in 2013 with a degree in communications from San Francisco State.

Hernández, 54, enters his debut season in full-season professional baseball after serving as the pitching coach for the Brewers in the Arizona Complex League over the last two seasons. Previously Hernandez was a pitching coach in the Dominican Summer League from 2017 through 2022.

García, 35, enters his first season with the Brewers Carolina League affiliate. For the last two seasons, Garcia was the hitting coach for the Brewers Dominican Summer League Blue squad where he helped guide the team to a 29-25 record while working with players like Luis Pena, Jesus Made, Jose Anderson, and others while also serving as a development coach for the Brewers in the Arizona Complex League.

A native of Azua, Dominican Republic, Garcia was signed by the Brewers as an undrafted free agent in 2007 and played five years in the organization between Arizona and the DSL. For his career, Garcia played in 201 games and posted a slash line of .231/.245/.343 with nine home runs and 70 RBI and was 30 for 39 in stolen bases.

Carvajal, 30, enters his second season as a coach with the Brewers Carolina League affiliate. Previously, he was the development coach for the AZL Brewers. In 2023, Carvajal joined the Brewers organization as a player development intern.

Carvajal was an assistant baseball coach at Paine College (GA) in 2018-2019. He then moved over to the softball team at Paine and worked as their head coach from 2019 through early 2023. Carvajal played college baseball at the College of the Albemarle (NC) and Paine College (GA). He was a two-time HBCU All-America and twice earned all-conference honors.

Pawlik, 28, enters his third season with the Brewers organization after serving as the Associate Athletic Trainer with Nashville Sounds last season and the Associate Athletic Trainer with the Biloxi Shuckers in 2022.

Previously, he served as an athletic trainer with TMI Sports Medicine and at Stephen F. Austin State University where he worked with the baseball team. Pawlik is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and Central Michigan University.

Shumake, 31, enters his first season with the Brewers organization after spending the past two years as an Assistant Athletic Trainer at the University of Illinois where he worked with the with the softball team on a daily basis. No stranger to professional baseball, Shumake was previously an Associate Athletic Trainer in the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles organizations.

Shumake graduated from Central Michigan in 2017 and received his master's degree from Kent State in 2021.

Young, 26, is entering her first year as a Minor League Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Wilson Warbirds and her second year with the Brewers organization. Last year, she served as an Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Brewers' Arizona Complex League.

Young earned her Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech and her Master of Science from George Washington University. She is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and holds a USA Weightlifting Level 1 (USAW L1) certification.

Gallo, 22, enters his first season with the Brewers organization after graduating from Coastal Carolina University in 2025 with a degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science, Gallo completed his master's degree at Merrimack College in 2026.

Gallo has previously worked as a strength and conditioning intern with the baseball program at Coastal Carolina and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the Carolina League.

The Wilson Warbirds lift the curtain on their inaugural season Tuesday, April 14 against the Lynchburg Hillcats, first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. and ticket plans and packages are currently on sale by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.