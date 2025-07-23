Crawdads Blanked by Augusta

July 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads mustered just two hits off the Augusta GreenJackets as they were shut out 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Cam Caminiti got the start for Augusta against Enrique Segura, as both pitchers sought the first wins for their respective clubs.

Both pitchers tossed a trio of scoreless frames, taking a scoreless game to the fourth. Segura surrendered three runs in the fourth, collecting two outs before turning the ball over to the bullpen.

However, the GreenJackets erupted for a four-run fourth inning to give Augusta a lead they would not surrender.

David Rodriguez (5-2) claimed his fifth win of the season for Augusta, stifling the 'Dads for five innings, allowing a ninth-inning single to Hector Osorio on the way to the victory for the GreenJackets (46-44, 12-14). Rodriguez had a stretch of twelve consecutive batters retired from innings five through eight.

Maxton Martin doubled for the second straight night, but the Hickory offense would leave the bases loaded in the first and never recover.

Segura (0-1) suffered his first setback of the year in a Crawdads' uniform, as the 'Dads (50-41, 17-9) were shutout for the first time at home since April 23, a 4-0 loss to Salem.

Tomorrow, the Crawdads will send Brooks Fowler to the hill against Augusta's Jeremy Reyes at 7pm.







