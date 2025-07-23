Fireflies Falter Late, Lose 6-4 on the Beach

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After giving up five unanswered across the final two innings, the Fireflies fell 6-4 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Wednesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The loss marked the Fireflies sixth-consecutive loss, which is their longest losing streak during the 2025 season.

Myrtle Beach took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Pelicans capped off five unanswered runs by scoring a pair of runs on an Augusto Mendieta (L, 3-1) wild pitch. The two runs gave the Pelicans a 6-4 lead to complete their comeback victory.

Ty Southisene singled in the eighth to plate Eli Lovich to tie the game 4-4. Southisene had a career night. The Pelicans second baseman finished 2-3 with two walks, four steals and three runs scored during the contest.

Columbia got on the board in the top of the third inning. After a strikeout to start the inning, Nazier Mule gave up a single, three walks and a hit batter to allow Columbia to take the lead 2-1 before Yoendris Gonzalez took his place. After that, Angel Acosta ripped a single to right to plate Yandel Ricardo and Colton Becker scored on a wild pitch prior to the end of the frame to make Columbia's lead 4-1.

The Pelicans broke the score column first in the home half of the first inning. Ty Southisene and Alexey Lumpuy started the frame with back-to-back singles. Later, with those two on the corners and two outs, Lumpuy started to second and Southisene scored on a successful double steal to give the Pelicans a 1-0 advantage.

Hiro Wyatt worked 1.2 innings and allowed one run before passing the ball to the bullpen. Henson Leal spun 2.1 scoreless frames with four punchouts to keep the Fireflies in front. After that, Jordan Woods spun 2.2 innings. In that time, he walked a career-high five batters and a pair came around on his ledger to cut Columbia's lead to 4-3. Finally, Mendieta allowed a season-high three earned runs as he blew the save and earned his first loss of the season.

Columbia continues their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.21 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Kevin Camacho (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

