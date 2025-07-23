Mudcats Down Kannapolis

July 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - For the second straight game the Carolina Mudcats used a big eighth inning to pull away from the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers as they earn their sixth straight victory with a 9-3 win on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (17-7 // 53-35) carried a 5-3 advantage into the eighth inning and added on when Filippo Di Turi smoked a ball over the right field wall for a grand slam, his 10th long ball of the season which put the Mudcats ahead 9-3.

Kannapolis (11-15 // 44-48) scored all three of their runs in the seventh inning on singles from Arxy Hernandez and George Wolkow which cut the Carolina lead to 5-3 before the Mudcats pulled away late.

Bryan Rivera (W, 6-3) pitched a pair of scoreless innings to earn the victory.

Jose Nova (S, 2) covered the final two innings to seal the 9-3 decision.

The two teams collide again on Thursday night with first pitch slated for 6:30 P.M. Carolina hands the ball to RHP Travis Smith (3-4, 3.55) while Kannapolis will send LHP Justin Sinibaldi (2-6, 4.84) to the mound.

