Harrison's Quality Start Keeps the RiverDogs Hot

July 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem, VA - Behind a quality start from Trevor Harrison, the RiverDogs held off the Salem Red Sox 6-3 on Wednesday night at Carilion Clinic Field. Charleston has won four of their first five games since the All-Star Break.

The victory improves the 'Dogs record to 49-41 - a season-high eight games over .500.

As Harrison worked a flawless first time through the order, the RiverDogs built a lead they never surrendered.

Angel Mateo drove in his league-leading 60th RBI with a single in the top of the third. In the fourth, the RiverDogs tallied three more runs.

Jose Perez drove in Larry Martinez on a single to grow the lead to 2-0.

With runners on first and second, Theo Gillen sent a double play ball to second base. After Perez was forced out, shortstop Starlyn Nunez misfired to first, allowing Contreras to score. Narciso Polanco capped the rally with an RBI double to make it 4-0.

The RiverDogs added to their lead with a Nathan Flewelling RBI single up the middle, ballooning the score to 5-0.

Salem scored its lone run against Harrison in the sixth, as Andruw Musett drove in Justin Gonzales on an RBI single. However, Harrison kept things stable and stranded runners on second and third to finish his start in line for the win.

The six-inning start is Harrison's third start of six innings or longer this season. Harrison didn't walk a batter, marking his second walk-free outing of the campaign.

The Red Sox tightened things up in the bottom of the seventh, scoring twice against Andy Rodriguez. Charleston got one of those runs back in the top of the eighth, as Perez dashed home on a wild pitch.

Three runs of cushion were plenty for Moises Palma, who earned a two-inning save - his first with the RiverDogs.

Charleston, now 14-10 in the second half, will play for a third straight win on Thursday night at 6:35 pm.







