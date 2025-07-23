Pelicans Rally Past Fireflies 6-4 in Dramatic Finish

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 6-4 on Wednesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (19-6, 44-45) opened the scoring in the first inning when Ty Southisene stole home, giving the Pelicans a 1-0 lead while Alexey Lumpuy swiped second.

Colton Becker walked to plate Aldrin Lucas, Stone Russell was hit by a pitch to drive in Asbel Gonzalez, Angel Acosta singled to bring home Yandel Ricardo, giving the Columbia Fireflies (7-18, 43-48) a 4-1 lead.

Matt Halbach singled to drive in Southisene and Lumpuy in the seventh inning, cutting the Fireflies' lead to 4-3.

Southisene singled to plate Eli Lovich, and a wild pitch by Columbia's Augusto Mendieta allowed Alexis Hernandez and Southisene to cross the plate in the eighth inning, giving the Pelicans a 6-4 advantage.

The Fireflies couldn't rally in the ninth, going down against Landon Ginn (2-1), who earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings.

Nazier Mulé struggled, allowing four runs in 2.1 innings, but Yoendris Gonzalez, Luis Martinez-Gomez, and Ginn combined for 6.2 innings, holding Columbia scoreless.

Columbia's Augusto Mendieta (3-1) took the loss and a blown save, surrendering three runs in 1.1 innings.

Southisene led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with an RBI, three runs scored, and four stolen bases, while Halbach went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Lumpuy, Jose Escobar, Angel Cepeda, and Lovich each added a hit. The Pelicans went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-8, leaving six.

The Pelicans continue a three-game series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Thursday, July 24th at 7:05 E.T. RHP Kevin Camacho (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against LHP David Shields (2-1, 2.21) for Columbia.







