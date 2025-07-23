Shorebirds Handle Hillcats for First Win of the Homestand

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-57, 8-18) returned to the win column with an 8-2 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats (51-40, 10-15) on Wednesday night.

The Shorebirds got another strong start from Yeiber Cartaya, who pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out seven.

Delmarva put him in a winning position in the fifth as they broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single by Nate George, making it a 2-0 game.

The Hillcats scored their first run in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly from Bennett Thompson, bringing Welbyn Francisca home to cut the Shorebirds' lead to 2-1.

In the bottom half of the frame, Delmarva got that run back on a wild pitch as Joshua Liranzo touched home, growing the lead back to two at 3-1.

The Shorebirds broke the game open in the seventh inning, using a bunt single by Fernando Peguero to take a 4-1 lead as Edwin Amparo scored. A bases-loaded walk to Raylin Ramos made it 5-1. Kevin Guerrero cleared the bases shortly afterward with a broken-bat single. Two runs scored on his hit, and a third on an error to complete a five-run inning, giving Delmarva their largest lead at 8-1.

The Hillcats scored one run in the ninth, but it was not nearly enough, as Jack Crowder recorded the final seven outs to secure an 8-2 victory for Delmarva.

Yeiber Cartaya (3-4) earned the win as the starting pitcher for the Shorebirds, while Jack Crowder (1) recorded his first save. Rafe Schlesinger (3-6) took the loss for Lynchburg.

The Shorebirds aim for a second straight win and the series lead on Thursday, with Evan Yates taking the mound against Jacob Zibin. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







