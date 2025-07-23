Quiet Offensive Night Sees FredNats Get Shut Out 2-0

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (14-10, 44-45) mustered just two hits in a 2-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (12-13, 48-43) on Wednesday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

It was clear early on that neither team was going to break out offensively. Neither team scored in the first two innings, as Brayan Romero and Dylan Howard traded zeroes. In fact, the only baserunners in the first three frames came on walks and errors. Fayetteville was first on the board in the third against Romero, who was doomed by two walks, including a leadoff walk to Esmil Valencia, who scored the run on Jancel Villarroel's RBI groundout.

Both teams squeaked their first hits by each other in the fourth inning, but went to the eighth inning with just two combined hits. The FredNats got a one-out single from Carlos Tavares for their second hit, but left him stranded at first and went to the ninth still trailing 1-0.

That's when, with two outs, the Woodpeckers added their second run that proved to be enough for the win. After a hit-by-pitch and an error, Jason Schiavone slapped a single into center field for an RBI.

Howard (2-1) got the win, handing Romero (1-3) a tough luck loss, as Brandon McPherson (2) earned a four-inning save. With Fayetteville up 2-0 in the series, the FredNats will turn to Liam Sullivan for Thursday's start, as the lefty makes his 2025 FredNat debut in a 6:35 game.







