Another Vaquero Walk-off Home Run Gifts FredNats a 5-4 Win

July 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Cristhian Vaquero's fourth walk-off hit and second walk-off home run of the season lifted the Fredericksburg Nationals (16-11, 46-46) to a 5-4 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (13-15, 49-45) on Elf Night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

With a depleted bullpen, the FredNats needed Xander Meckley to pitch deep into Saturday night's game and that is exactly what he did. Fredericksburg's starter completed six full innings, surrendering just two runs on four hits, as he struck out six. When he finished the top of the sixth, he'd done his job, but the FredNat offense hadn't scored yet and it was 2-0 Fayetteville.

That changed in the bottom of the sixth. Kevin Bazzell hit a two-RBI base hit down the right field line that ultimately caused enough confusion for Fayetteville, which allowed a third run to score. In the end, the FredNats broke a 16-inning scoreless drought with a four-run inning and took a 4-2 lead.

In the next three innings, the Woodpeckers tied things back up against the Fredericksburg bullpen, getting an RBI double from Hector Salas in the seventh inning and a game-tying run on a wild pitch by Euri Montero in the ninth.

That set the stage for Vaquero's heroics in the bottom of the ninth inning. The FredNat right fielder fought off several tough pitches from Dawil Almonte and worked a full count. On the eighth pitch of the sequence, Almonte chose to throw a fastball at the top of the zone. Wrong choice. Vaquero swiveled on the high heat and demolished a high drive over the tall wall in right field, planting it on the playground to deliver a clutch Fredericksburg win.

His walk-off home run gave Montero (2-1) the win and Almonte (2-3) the loss. Now, with the FredNats down 2-3 in the series, they will hand the ball to Bryan Polanco on Sunday, looking to claim a series split in a 6:05 start.

