Galan, RiverDogs Shut Out Salem for Series Win

July 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem, VA - The RiverDogs used a strong start from Andres Galan and timely late-game hitting to defeat the Salem Red Sox 5-0 on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field. The victory clinches a series win for the 'Dogs - their third straight.

Neither team managed a run against the opposing starting pitcher.

Following a delayed start due to rain, Galan set the tone for the pitchers' duel, allowing just two hits in the first four innings.

The righty's first test came in the bottom of the fourth, as a walk and a double set runners on second and third with two outs. Galan rose to the occasion and struck out Karim Ayubi to keep the game scoreless.

Red Sox starter Yhoiker Fajardo matched Galan through 5.1 innings, keeping Charleston off the scoreboard by working around five hits and two walks.

Galan finished his evening with six shutout frames, walking three and striking out two in a quality start. The quality start is Galan's third and the RiverDogs' Single-A best 27th this season.

Charleston's bats jolted to life in the top of the seventh.

Larry Martinez and Ricardo Gonzalez roped back-to-back singles, setting up an RBI opportunity for Yirer Garcia, who poked an RBI single to left field to open the lead for the RiverDogs. Theo Gillen followed with an RBI knock of his own to grow the lead to 2-0.

In the eighth, the 'Dogs made the lead more comfortable. RBIs from Martinez, Gonzalez and Garcia pushed the lead to 5-0, putting the contest out of reach for Salem.

Both Martinez and Garcia finished the game with three hits.

Dalton Fowler pitched two scoreless innings, setting up Jadon Bercovich in the ninth to wrap up a shutout win for Charleston, its ninth of the campaign.

The RiverDogs, now 16-11 in the second half, will wrap up their nine-game road trip tomorrow, with first pitch set for 1:05 pm.

Charleston kicks off a six-game home series with Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, tickets for the inclusive Segra Club are available.







