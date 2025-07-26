Kannapolis Downs Mudcats in Extra Innings

July 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - For the second consecutive night, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers pushed across the winning run in the top of the 10th inning as they turned back the Carolina Mudcats 5-4 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

With the game tied in the 10th, Kannapolis (13-16 // 45-50) wasted no time taking the lead off Jose Nova (L, 1-1) when Abraham Nunez singled through the right side to score Adrian Gil and push the Cannon Ballers in front 5-4.

In the bottom of the frame, Carolina (18-9 // 54-37) could not muster any offense as Kevin Davis (W, 3-3) retired all three batters of the frame to preserve the victory for Kannapolis.

Carolina had multiple chances in the contest but stranded 10 runners on base and were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 P.M. Carolina gives the ball to RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (4-1, 2.14) while Kannapolis will counter with RHP Ricardo Brizuela (0-7, 5.07).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.