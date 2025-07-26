Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.26 at Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark at 6:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes (1-2, 4.13 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Ethan Flanagan (3-0, 1.04 ERA).

The Fireflies return home for a series with the Fredericksburg Nationals July 29-August 3. The team will host Stand Up to Cancer Night Friday, August 1, Harry Potter Night featuring a Hogwarts House-themed sock giveaway Saturday, August 2 and 803 Night Sunday, August 3. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

LATE RALLY SQUASHED IN 10TH FRAME: The Fireflies scored a pair of runs in the ninth to force extras, but ultimately lost 6-5 to The Myrtle Beach Pelicans in 10 innings Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark. In the bottom of the 10th inning, Jose Escobar flew out to move the placed runner, Ty Southisene 90 feet away. After that, Julio Rosario (L, 2-7) walked the bases loaded to set up a force situation. Then Derek Alcantara lined a single up the middle to score Southisene and win the game for the Pelicans. The Fireflies were unable to score the runner from second in the top of the 10th. Ethan Bell (W, 1-2) worked a hitless inning to keep Columbia off the board.

MASTERFUL MARTE: Sunday, Yunior Marte continued his solid start to the 2025 campaign. The 6'5" righty spun his third quality start of the year. He ranks among the Carolina League Leaders in most significant pitching statistics including ERA (4th, 2.54), strikeouts (8th, 77), opposing average (1st, .191) and WHIP (1st, 0.95). In his first full-season in the Carolina League, Marte has looked the part as Columbia's ace.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday, Asbel Gonzalez stole four bases in a single game for the third time this year. In the third inning, he usurped Tyler Tolbert's 2021 single season stolen base record when he swept his 50th base of the season. Tolbert had 49 steals in 51 tries across 80 games in Columbia. Gonzalez is second in the Carolina League to Tommy Hawke, who has 63 swipes this season. Gonzalez also has a chance to break the Fireflies career steals record. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Columbia's center fielder isn't far from the single-season franchise runs scored record either. Eric Torres set the mark with 70 runs scored last year. Gonzalez has scored 62 runs heading for the final full month of the season.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Thursday. The southpaw worked four frames without allowing an earned run. Since the start of July, Shields has a 1.20 ERA in four starts with 15 innings under his belt. The lefty has 13 strikeouts and a 0.93 WHIP on the run. He is one of six Fireflies pitchers with an ERA beneath 1.50 during the month. The other five are Yimi Presinal, Yeri Perez, Julio Rosario, Nick Conte and Jordan Woods.

FINDING THEIR GROOVE: Hyungchan Um and Stone Russell have both started to take off the last few weeks and have batting averages of .278 and .273, respectively, during the month of July. Russell has done it over 17 games with three doubles, two triples and eight walks to buoy his on-base percentage to an even .400. Um has done it over 16 games with one round-tripper, one double and eight walks. The next closest every day hitter on the roster is Henry Ramos, who is batting .213 in July.

RUSHFORD'S REACHING: Milo Rushford is currently riding a team-best nine-game on-base streak. While the lefty is only hitting .167 on the run, he has drawn six walks to earn a .306 on-base percentage since July 8.







