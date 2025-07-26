Shorebirds Top Hillcats with One-Hit Shutout

July 26, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (36-59, 9-20) returned to the win column with a 6-0 victory (53-41, 12-16) over the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Chase Allsup delivered a strong start for the Shorebirds, tossing five innings of scoreless baseball with three strikeouts.

Delmarva's offense struggled early in the game as Lynchburg starter Braylon Doughty kept the Shorebirds off the board with four no-hit innings. Xavier Martinez kept Delmarva hitless and scoreless through the end of the fifth inning, making it a 0-0 game as they moved into the sixth.

However, the Shorebirds' offense broke through in the sixth as Elis Cuevas put them on the board with a two-out RBI single. Luis Almeyda increased the lead to 3-0 with a two-run double one batter later. Braylin Tavera dropped a single into right-center moments afterward to bring two more runs home. Colin Tuft finished the inning with an RBI triple, scoring Tavera from first to give Delmarva a 6-0 lead.

The bullpen for the Shorebirds continued the success of their starter as Andy Fabian, Jared Beck, and Luis Beltran combined to blank the Hillcats over the final four innings, completing a one-hit shutout for Delmarvas as they secured a 6-0 win.

Andy Fabian (1-0) earned his first win for Delmarva, while Xavier Martinez (4-1) took the loss for Lynchburg.

The Shorebirds go for a series split against the Hillcats on Sunday with Sayer Diederich taking the mound in a series opener rematch against Melkis Hernandez. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05.







