Shorebirds Fall to Hillcats in Back-And-Forth Game

July 25, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-59, 8-20) were defeated by the Lynchburg Hillcats (53-40, 12-15) on Friday night by a final score of 5-2.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Shorebirds took the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a fielder's choice by Yasmil Bucce, his 50th RBI of the season, scoring Edwin Amparo to give Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

Lynchburg quickly responded in the next half inning by scoring twice on an RBI single by Yerlin Luis and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Jose Pirela, putting the Hillcats in front 2-1.

In the sixth, the Shorebirds tied the game with an RBI double with two outs, scoring Nate George to make it 2-2.

The Hillcats immediately regained the lead with three runs in the third, driven in by Yerlin Luis and Ryan Cesarini, along with a wild pitch to take their largest lead of the night at 5-2.

Their bullpen shut down the Shorebirds again in the late innings, as Delmarva was blanked in the final three frames and lost to the Hillcats 5-2.

Sean Heppner (6-1) picked up his second win of the week, while Randy Berigüete (0-1) took the loss. Connor Whittaker (5) recorded the final eight outs to earn the save.

The Shorebirds try to bounce back on Saturday with Chase Allsup taking the mound against Braylon Doughty for Lynchburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.







