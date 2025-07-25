Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: July 29-August 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies close out July and kick-off the final month of their regular season with a six-game series against the Fredericksburg Nationals from July 29-August 3 at Segra Park. The week will be filled with great promotions including our annual Stand Up to Cancer Night, Harry Potter Night and our second 803 game.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday + Disability Pride Night

Tickets: Tuesday, July 29 at 7:05 pm

July is Disability Pride Month. Tuesday, The Fireflies will honor the history, accomplishments and experiences of disabled people in our community. Segra Park is also home to the best dinner special in town Tuesday nights. Enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite while at the game.

CVETS Dog Days of Summer on a White Claw Wednesday

Tickets: Wednesday, July 30 at 7:05 pm

Join the Fireflies at Segra Park-and bring your pup along with you! That's right, all dogs get into Wednesday games at Segra Park for free with a purchase of a lawn ticket for their human buddy. Segra Park will also be serving $5 White Claws during the game.

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

Tickets: Thursday, July 31 at 7:05 pm

It's time for everyone's favorite drink special at Segra Park! Come out and celebrate the end of the work week with $1 Busch Lights and $3 Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Mystery Margaritas and Fountain Sodas.

Stand Up to Cancer Night

Tickets: Friday, August 1 at 7:05 pm

The Fireflies are partnering with Stand Up to Cancer to help raise awareness for critical cancer research and to recognize and support those in the Midlands who are battling, have battled or know those who have been affected by cancer.

Harry Potter Night

Tickets: Saturday, August 2 at 6:05 pm

Let the magic begin early Saturday at Segra Park with a house sock giveaway. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at 5 pm can choose which house they belong to by selecting their Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff socks. The team will also wear special Hogwarts house jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the winning non-profit from the Fireflies Pack the Park Night. During the game, navigate special photo opportunities throughout the ballpark and stick around after for a mystical fireworks show.

803 Night on a Sunday Funday

Tickets: Sunday, August 3 at 5:05 pm

The Fireflies are celebrating the Midlands this Sunday for 803 day! Check out the team's special Columbia-themed uniforms this week and make sure to check out the Palmetto Championship Wrestling while at the game. Post-game kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and the Fireflies will host a full-team autograph session.

Scouting the Opponent

The Fireflies are playing the Fredericksburg Nationals for the first time this season. The Nationals are the Class-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The roster is bolstered with several Nationals prospect including 19-year-old shortstop Luke Dickerson, last year's third-round pick catcher Kevin Bazzell and slugging outfielder Elijiah Green.

Green is hitting .400 in three games since returning to Fredericksburg. The Fredericksburg Nationals have the eighth-best average in the 12-team Carolina League. They're hitting .222 in 88 games with the ninth-most homers in the League (35).

The FredNats pitching staff has carried the team this year. They have a 3.77 ERA, which is the fourth-best mark in the Carolina League. The team is led by reliever Robert Cranz. The righty has a 2.05 ERA in 25 games and 41 strikeouts in 30.2 innings this year. Davian Garcia has been their most consistent starter. The Florida Gulf Coast product is 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 14 starts this season. Opponents are hitting just .188 against him this season, which would be the second-best mark in the Carolina League if he was a qualifying pitcher.







